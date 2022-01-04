How Often Should You Reapply Thermal Paste?

Hi, I have an X58 mobo with CPU and Silver Arrow SB-E cooler. I never reapplied the paste since 2013 when I first assemlbed the cooler. So it's been 8 years. I am giving the computer to my dad for his small video and audio editing. I did stress it and the temps reached 72 C in this winter in Texas. I do have an unopened kryonaut here with me. Wondering if it's worth going through the process of reapplying it?

It is overclocked to 4.0Ghz with HT and it runs at that speed 24/7
 
mx-4/5 is rated for up to 8 years, iirc, and thats about the highest i know of. so, id redo it.
 
what's mx?
Hi, I have an X58 mobo with CPU and Silver Arrow SB-E cooler. I never reapplied the paste since 2013 when I first assemlbed the cooler. So it's been 8 years. I am giving the computer to my dad for his small video and audio editing. I did stress it and the temps reached 72 C in this winter in Texas. I do have an unopened kryonaut here with me. Wondering if it's worth going through the process of reapplying it?

For you, every eight years.
 
I usually never change mine. If I get temperature problems, or I replace the cooler. Only the latter has ever happened.
 
Only on a couple of items have I had to repaste. One of the graphics card I had, had some pcb flex. The flex would cause pump out. The gpu would progressively get hotter till I needed to repaste.

I also had this problem with a delidded cpu. I should have just used lm on that....
 
Hmm so it sounds like unless I notice the temps are hot, there's no need to reapply. Yeah I think I'm probably gonna just return the Kryonaut then and leave the computer as is. I believe I used Artic Silver 5 or something back in 2013. My dad isn't playing video games on the CPU. just video conversion and edits every now and then. And using Realbench stress test its just at 71C with ambient temp of 75F
 
