How Often Should You Reapply Thermal Paste?

Hi, I have an X58 mobo with CPU and Silver Arrow SB-E cooler. I never reapplied the paste since 2013 when I first assemlbed the cooler. So it's been 8 years. I am giving the computer to my dad for his small video and audio editing. I did stress it and the temps reached 72 C in this winter in Texas. I do have an unopened kryonaut here with me. Wondering if it's worth going through the process of reapplying it?



It is overclocked to 4.0Ghz with HT and it runs at that speed 24/7