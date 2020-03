Prices on 2080Ti are varying quite wildly right now but I'd say the street value is realistically closer to 900 minus some outliers now and then.



With 1080Tis around for $400, personally, anything above $600 for the jump to a 2080Ti isn't a good price to me.. subjectively.. Of course there's always a difference between what something is worth to me and the actual market reality..



As usual, prices won't drop when there is nothing better for your money, it will take until the 3080/Ti launches before the 2080Ti takes its big price drop..