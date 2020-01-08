How much power do you need these days?

I'm getting ready to build a new rig. As I have posted elsewhere here, my old rig got necro'ed after 7 years in a nonclimate controlled garage. It works, but I've run into a few problems lately.Nothing drastic but my ASUS wifi card is not playing nicely with Windows 10 (static on audio and stuttering verified by polling my card to router (latency spikes each time it stutters). No fix for it. Other forums reported the problem with the exact card. Last night I noticed two of my 230mm fans were making a very sight ticking sound. That's to be expected with a ball bearing fan, but not with my fluid dynamic fan. I just have to chalk it up to sitting for so long. I also have a couple 120mm Scythe Gentle Typhoon fans, but they are still dead silent as far as bearing noise goes. Last night I noticed I was getting static again when I would pull down a web page. I traced it back to a USB 2.0 Y (power) cable plugged into my wifi dongle. No idea why, but I changed ports and the problem went away, and went away in any port with a normal USB 2 cable. Anyway, I don't want to trouble shoot this old system anymore. Who knows what problems lurk inside the MB caps, etc. It's an old x58 system circa 2008--lol. Just not worth the time. My old system above Core i7 OCed to 3900Mhz was fine on 500 watts, after I calculated everything. That was a real hog wide open too. My oldPSU was 500 wts Platinum, but was rated at 600 gold, and never ran out of power. How much power do I need these days for the system below? -- AMD4 motherboard and a 7 2700 CPU. --Graphics card will be AMD, but not the top of the line. I'm looking around the $200 mark. I may just keep running my old AMD 7950 card for now. --Internal wifi/BT card --NoDVD writers --I may use a USB scanner no and again, but not much. --No other external devices except keyboards, mice. I won't be OCing this time. Just off the top of my head, with new lower power hardware, it looks like I could get away with 450 wtt PSU easily?