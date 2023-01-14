How much CRT do i need?

Hi, i just joined so this is my first question.A friend of mine has an InterView 28HD96 that he borrowed me a couple weeks for retro purposes.I noticed i get WAY less "fatigue" when sitting in front of this monitor for hours than i do with the typical flatscreen monitors.(I don't know why. Searching the internet it seems to be the other way around for most people...)Now i'm toying with the idea of getting one as my main monitor.I currently have an EIZO Flexscan EV2450 (24", IPS, 16:9 & 1920x1080).I also found out a high end CRT like the 28HD96 or GDM-FW900 is hard to find and costs a small fortune. (Not sure how much they REALLY go for but probably 4 digits?)But I'm not sure a good 22" 4:3 - as far as i know the only affordable solution - is still adequate these days? (In regards of screen size & resolution)I almost feel like (don't know though) everything below my current monitor (specs above) isn't really adequate anymore? (I'm talking basic tasks like surfing the internet, office, watching youtube videos...)So if i should decide to go that route:Do i have to shell out big bucks for a high end CRT or will a good 22" 4:3 be sufficient?I'm obviously biased towards the 28HD96 but i don't know about the price tag (that i can only assume).My friend does NOT want to part with his 28HD96 unfortunately.Also do you think something like the 28HD96 will be adequate for 5 more years? (Since 4k displays gain more and more popularity.)