How much better do you consider gaming at native resolution?

I currently have a 32" QHD monitor. I usually game at 1080p, because I'm still using a 1060 3GB. I normally don't spend more than the $200 range of GPUs, which are geared for 1080p gaming. I'm wondering, then, when buying a monitor, would you still buy QHD? Or would I still be able to save some money and get a 1080p panel? QHD is clearly better defined, but if I'm not gaming at native resolution, I wonder if I'm really getting the benefit or not. Caveat: I use a 29" 1080p ultrawide at work and I'm happy with it, and I don't think the lower DPI of that resolution at 34" would bother me (I have 27" 1080p monitors elsewhere at home and they're fine). I'm considering getting a 34" ultrawide later this year, and I can't decide if I should get a QHD or FHD one. That's why I'm interested in knowing what folks here think about it.