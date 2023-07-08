How many lanes do i have?

13900K
Asus z690
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pag...ext=The CPU has 16 (or,to four NVME 4.0 lanes. Looking at this I guess the chipset has 12 lanes that i can use at full speed. I am trying to find ways to save lanes so i can keep the very high clocks for rendering
I can downgrade 16x pci to 8x pci add 2x 8TB nvme and use the rest of the lanes for 8TB sata drives as they only use 1 lane from my understanding
