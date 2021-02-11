How many fans are needed?

So I'm in the process of buying a new PC (Parts being difficult to get and all), and I want to buy some case fans. In this search I've come across several questions that I've had difficulties finding an answer to. So I turn to you guys, who have always been super helpful in the past.



I'll be buying the Ryzen 5 5600 whenever I can get my hands on one, and a RTX 3060, 3070 or 3080 depending on my budget at the time of availability. More then likely thought, the 3080 will be too expensive. I've bought the Fractal Design Define 7, which already comes with 3 fans. 2 intakes, 1 exhaust. According to the manual, the case has space for 9 fans total. I won't be overclocking, but I like to run my games at as high settings as possible, and I do from time to time play some demanding games.



After watching a few videos and reading some articles, my first question is: Do I even need to buy any? Do I need to replace the stock fans, or will they do just fine?



Second question would be: 120mm vs 140mm?



Last question in case I definitely should get some fans: How many? And what sort of ratio should I be looking at for intake/exhaust?



I should mention that I'm a big fan of my PC running as silent as possible.