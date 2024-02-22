How long should a platform last?

I think that this question sort of misses the mark.



A platform "lasts" as long as it's useful.



So it's not really about the platform, it's what you are using it for.



In the 1990's we saw technology become obsolete quickly because what people used their computers for was also changing quickly.



On the flip side, when people's computing habits remain mostly constant over time or changes slowly, it allows older hardware to remain useful longer.



You could build a rig and have it last 10-20 years, or, a single "killer app" could potentially render it obsolete overnight. AI could be that new "killer app", if it gets to the point where people are actually using local AI often and traditional hardware won't cut it.