How long should a platform last?

I think it should be 9 months so they can work out the bugs. The last time I bought one of my motherboards I had to do a BIOS flash so I could view the video through some video ports.
 
It needs to be a balancing act. For example I love how long AM4 has lasted, but it's also annoying that they have to drop support for older CPUs to support the newer ones. So at some point you have to choose between security and bug fixes for older chips, or support for newer chips at all.
 
I have been building pc's since 1999. My two previous machines lasted almost 10 years. My current main machine was built in 2017 and still kicking it. It can take 3 more years easily. So yeah they can live up to 10 years if you take good care of them.

Edit: I have a synology NAS storage device that I bought from this forum (DS1512+) that I bought I think in 2012 !!! It is still kicking it with all the dust in the world inside it. I don't remember cleaning it at all ^_^. Those synology boxes are just so reliable! I have other NAS boxes but this one is still functional and I'm using effectively. A NAS may not be a PC but it is still a computer.
 
I think that this question sort of misses the mark.

A platform "lasts" as long as it's useful.

So it's not really about the platform, it's what you are using it for.

In the 1990's we saw technology become obsolete quickly because what people used their computers for was also changing quickly.

On the flip side, when people's computing habits remain mostly constant over time or changes slowly, it allows older hardware to remain useful longer.

You could build a rig and have it last 10-20 years, or, a single "killer app" could potentially render it obsolete overnight. AI could be that new "killer app", if it gets to the point where people are actually using local AI often and traditional hardware won't cut it.
 
For reference, my P55 platform lasted me from 2009 to 2018 (granted I went from a stock 4c/4t i5-750 to an oc'ed 4c/8t Xeon x3470 @3.8Ghz during that time)
- along with several video card upgrades, upping the RAM from 4 to 8 then 16GB, and adding an SSD in 2013ish

Compared to the early 2000's, where you were basically forced to upgrade every two years - that was a pretty gnarly run..
 
I typically add memory or upgrade the video over time, but IIRC my last few platforms were 10+ year tools. Currently my 8700k is kicking right along. I'll upgrade at some point, but for now......
 
Most devices are tossed or sitting in a closet long before capacitor aging or even succumbing to so called "tin whisker syndrome". https://nepp.nasa.gov/whisker/background/index.htm

But given enough time, they will fail. Especially spinning rust.

The Synology NAS products do run a long time but older ones become painfully slow when running newest supported DSM especially if you're using a lot of packages, docker, et al. But a simple SMB box in the closet they do seemingly, in fact, run forever. The power brick usually is the first thing to go.
 
My old Synology NAS runs the newest DSM, but is still very responsive. Not so many packages though.
 
I've been itching HARD for an upgrade.

Wasn't impressed with the new Intel chips or the AMD chips.

All my games with my 4090 on this system max out at 117fps.

For me I am waiting for a big change in motherboard technology wirh more features. It's weird to me that the Intel pros / mobos don't seem as if they will give me such a huge gain. Wild that my rampage can hold more SSD drives than any other board out there. Why is it 1k to get what I have now?
 
