How important is cloud storage for photos vs local?

I am advising a family member who is not that familiar with tech. He has been using Verizon Cloud to backup family photos. Verizon Cloud is expensive vs alternatives, and they have not given him good customer service in the past. I think he would be better off backing up the photos onto his Windows laptop. Would it be better to use a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox? Or is local backup equally good, so it comes down to personal preference?



For folks here who do choose cloud backup for smartphone pictures, which service do you use and why did you select it?