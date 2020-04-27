How good can TN panels get?

How big of a difference can one expect between «similar» TN panels many years apart?



I have a Philips 272G5DYEB/00 which is a 1ms (they wish) 144Hz Gsync monitor, obviously TN. I have a chance to upgrade to an Acer Predator XB271HA for a negligible price. It is also a 1ms 144Hz Gsync TN. It has an 8bit panel instead of the 6bit one on the Philips, and I think 100nits more brightness than the Philips.



How much of a difference can I expect to see between the panels realistically, considering the limitations of TN? I suspect the Acer will be faster so there’s less ghosting?