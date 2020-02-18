How does Windows see more Ram than the BIOS?

Zepher
I got an older machine from a client, one that I built for them 11 or so years ago.
It has this board https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-G31M-ES2L-rev-24#ov
along with a Core2Duo E6400 and 2x 1GB DDR2.
I went ahead and flashed the BIOS and installed a Core2Duo E8600 I had lying around as well as a pair of 4GB DDR Dimms I bought last year to try and upgrade my modded E5460 Xeon 775 system to 16GB.
Those 4GB sticks didn't work in the Xeon or an AMD system I had so I just bagged them up and stuck them in a drawer.
I stuck the ram in and the machine actually posted and showed 4GB of ram in BIOS. I then pulled out one since the board is supposed to only support 4GB of total ram but it showed as 2GB in BIOS with one of the 4GB sticks installed.
I went ahead and put the second stick back in and installed Windows 10 on the machine. I went and looked at the Windows properties and it shows the E8600 and 8GB of ram with 4GB usable.
Rebooted the machine, checked BIOS and it shows 4GB installed, go back to Windows and it shows 8GB installed with 4GB usable. Went to msconfig and set the max ram to 8GB, rebooted, BIOS still shows 4GB,
and Windows still shows 8GB installed and 4GB usable.
Since Windows somehow knows that there is 8GB installed, how does one get the system to use it all?
