How does "Power" setting in Config in BIOS work?

Have a laptop, Lenovo T540p business. I want to connect a 24" monitor, keyboard & mouse to it and use it as a desktop. The power on/off button is under the cover. Very inconvenient every time to start up the computer. There is a video on YouTube showing:

1.No need to press the power on/off button.

2.Set:BIOS-Config-Power-Power on with AC attach-Enabled = computer is started when AC power is connected, computer is power off if AC is disconnected.

I have tried on my laptop, yes the computer is power on, but the computer is not started or booted. Maybe there is something else I do not know and therefore do not get the computer started.



DOES ANYONE KNOW THIS TRICK & SHARE THE SECRET, PLEASE?



Thank you very much!

Diano