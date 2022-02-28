How does having radio schematics help with penetration and/or traffic sniffing?

Not long ago I ended discussing privacy and security with a (badge-verified) law enforcement "specialist" who stated that understanding physics mattered more than understanding network when penetrating radio connections of any kind and that even "well-encrypted secure WiFi/mobile data traffic could be decrypted with relative ease if radio schematics were already available in LEA databases, but growing use of VPN's did prove to be problematic". The "specialist" wasn't willing to elaborate on that statement, almost as if too much was already said...



Why and/or how would physics-based radio signatures and radio schematics help with traffic decryption? I assume that physics-based information can be used for side channel attacks, but I don't know how or why having radio schematics help with penetrating radio traffic.