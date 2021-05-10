How do you ship a motherboard?

So, I don't know a lot about packing computer parts. I've usually gotten lucky and had the original packaging around, or else some packaging from a build I just did that fit well, and it somehow did the job. This time the original packaging is long gone, though.



The motherboard is 12x11 or so, EATX. What I'm thinking of doing is putting the motherboard in an anti-static bag, wrapping the bagged motherboard in packing foam sheets, and then ordering (and eating) a large pizza in order to get a 14x14 inch shallow box. I would put the motherboard in the pizza box and try to make sure there's enough cushioning to fill the box. Then, I would close the pizza box and tape up all the corners and openings to make sure it doesn't come apart, and finally I would take that box down to the Post Office and ask them if they can ship it. They will probably suggest putting that box inside another box to hide the logos or something, so it would then effectively be double boxed.



Is this a good plan? This was the best way I could think of to get a couple of boxes that are around the right size for a motherboard... put it in a pizza box and then hope the Post Office has an appropriately sized box for shipping things about the size of a pizza box.