How do you run a cli program in Linux

Program in question is sg3_utils. Google has thousands and thousands of pages describing the program but I can find absolutely nothing on how to run it. All I get is "Command Not Found".
sudo find /|grep -i sg3_utils
Probably, package in question is sg3_utils. Can you give us some context? Have a feeling you may be reading something "old" and there are better ways/commands to do whatever you're wanting.
First step is finding which package installs it and where it's installed. For that, we need to know what distribution you're using.
Well, we can check the usual places, but since it's not finding the command, it's probably not in your $path, which is the usual place. What is your $path, anyway, while we're talking about it. `echo $path`, please!
That's just the manual, probably included in a documentation package. Looks like that program isn't installed/usr/share/man/man8/sg3_utils.8.gz
How do I put it in my path?
So, it looks like you downloaded the program (source)? But it should be in the package repository. Unless that version has stuff the repo version doesn't, you should `apt-get install sg3_utils` to install Mint's package.
Actually, try typing "sg_" then hit tab a few times to see if it tries to complete the command. sg3_utils is just the package name. The actual executables are named differently. See also:
https://linux.die.net/man/8/sg3_utils
Probably needs root permissions to access the block devices (/dev/sg*)I rebooted the computer and now I'm getting -
sparkey@sparkey-desktop:~$ sg_scan
sg_scan: Error opening /dev/sg0 : Permission denied
sg_scan: Error opening /dev/sg1 : Permission denied
/dev/sg2: scsi3 channel=0 id=0 lun=0 [em]
sg_scan: Error opening /dev/sg3 : Permission denied