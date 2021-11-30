How do you manage your IPMI etc. credentials?

Thought I'd throw this out there to see if there's a better way to do things. I've slowly been getting into server hardware and it's a completely different world in terms of complexity. IPMI and remote troubleshooting and management features are great but just adds yet another layer of complexity. It looks like newer motherboards no longer have ADMIN / ADMIN as IPMI defaults and now come with randomized values. Changing them is an involved process but luckily most seem to have the password on a sticker on the motherboard now, but in terms of controlling all of this chaos what's a good way to do it?



This is for a small business so not only do I try to keep track of depreciation for each piece of equipment, but I also have to consider potential resale and on-going support if something goes wrong. So how does everyone manage stuff like this? I've been a fan of keepass for awhile for personal passwords but it's kind of tedious to record everything.