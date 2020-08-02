How do you know that a chair will work for you?

My chair used for the computer which is a frankenstein's monster I put together from multiple office chairs is falling apart.

So I got a new gaming chair, but when it arrived and I sat on it for more than 20 minutes I started to get back pains, and it was mighty uncomfortable.



I got my old chair back and the new one is heading to the garbage pile I guess.



That' why I'm asking how can you be sure that a chair will work for you when ordering one online?

The reviews for the chair I got were all 4 or 5 star too.

Hope for the best or what?