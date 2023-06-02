How do you identify GPU water block compatibility?

So I'm kind of in the market for a new GPU. I already have a custom loop set up so whatever I end up getting I will want to throw a full cover block on it.



I'm running a 980ti currently, so it's been a while since I had to shop for blocks. How do you know if a card a block are compatible. It seems like there are good deals on last gen AMD cards, and a lot of the last gen AMD blocks by EK and others seem to be getting clearanced, but identifying compatibility seems to be a real pain. I have yet to find a single card in stock anywhere that EK identifies as compatible with any of their blocks.



How do you determine if a GPU is reference or not? It's not like GPU brands post photos of their cards with the HSF removed.