How do you figure out the right ECC modules?

Whenever I try and build a system with ECC I always seem to strike out. First attempt was with a LGA 2011-3 system for my nas. I finally gave up.
Now, I'm building a new nas...this time a LGA 2066 xeon system where it is ECC or bust.
CPU is a Xeon W-2191b--the apple labeled W-2195. I also have a W-2123 for testing.
Mobo is a Gigabyte MW51-HP0.
For ram, this time I even consulted the QVL for the mobo and got two sticks of Hynix HMAA8GR7MJR4N-WM 64GB DDR4.
Got it hooked up and hit the power button and was greeted with three short beeps. One stick, two sticks different slot, always three beeps. It is probably the ram being incompatible. How am I supposed to figure out what the right ram is anyway when even the modules on the QVL don't work?
