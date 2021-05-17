How do you create a "No Logs" network?

My little experience in networking says that no matter how hard VPN providers can try to create "No Logs" networks, it is simply not possible because logs are stored for everything and everywhere - hardware routers, OS, specific applications, etc. I am not even talking about VPN tunnel entrance and tunnel exit nodes that are not encrypted, but sensitive user-identifying metadata and data within the encrypted VPN tunnel.



Not only that, but VPN providers use 3rd party servers all the time. For example, my initial connection to VPN shows I am actually connecting to Amazon Web Services (AWS) server via MQTT. There is no way AWS equipment does not include a ton of metrics, telemetry, and other logs that collect all kinds of metadata that can identify a VPN users inside the tunnel. I just can't believe that the opposite is true. Many routers maintain some logs even after you perform a hard reset, which is why a 30-30-30 power cycle is recommended when resetting routers.



Is there actually a "No Logs Equipment" manufacturer?