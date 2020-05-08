How do you build a fast PC-based NAS?

Basically I want to replace my WD 2 bay NAS with something faster. I've been happy with my 2x3TB mycloud mirror (like EX2) NAS, but I want to move to something that can't be perceived as not a local disk. I definitely want redundancy (RAID 0 = no), but I want it to be faster. Doesn't have to be SSD fast, but that would be nice if possible. What do I need in terms of hardware to make a PC based NAS? Cores? Memory? RAID 5/6/10? More drives? Someone please help me understand this. If I could get 250MB/s over a NAS I would be ECSTATIC. I know I will need to upgrade to 2.5+ Gbit. No problem. I have an older 1155 motherboard I could get a CPU for but really want to know what kind of hardware to get first, if it makes more sense to use my AM4 system for this instead, etc. Thank you all.