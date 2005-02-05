How Do U Show Off?

Well as far as games go, something that has lots of explosions and great sound design. I recommend Half-Life 2 for this, all the guns provide awesome sounds and great LFE effects to boot. For music, Pink Floyd provides deep bass and great highs, but everyone's music taste varies. And movies, well the minefield scene from behind enemy lines (cliche i know) but good none the less. That's my 2 cents. Have fun showing off your speakers. Oh, what kind ya got?
 
For overall fidelity, I make the person listen to Dave Matthews Band - Say Goodbye first, then on to whatever they want.
 
the new linkin park mix..well..not that new..but it's dvd-audio and it's recorded in 5.1 surround sound....wow
 
Ladies and gentlemen this man is right!
GodsMadClown said:
Female vocals are pretty revealing.
Enya's Song from Lotr really shows off the sattelites
I got the z2300 cause i was on a small budget, but speakers sound amazing nonetheless.

To impress people i use Movies: Black Hawk Down, Heat, and Lord of the Rings.
 
On the topic of female voices... 'Mandy Moore - Walk Me Home', for clarity.
 
i just drop my pants and show my wang.

o wait are we talking about computer audio?
 
strid3r said:
Some Lil Jon gets the job done. :)
i'm sorry, but rap will never show off how good (in terms of pure audio peformance) a sound system is. It might be a fair indicator of the range of the bass, but even then the bass nots in rap songs are always over exaggerated and pitched to be heard on wide range of speakers and systems...

i work as a consultant at a custom home theater installer, we do everything from $3000 living room setups to $100,000+ built to order home theaters and media rooms. When we show speaker setups to individuals wanting a theater, we usually use LoTR: The Two Towers. The movie has crisp diaglogue, great 5.1 mixing, loud explosions and a fantastic orchestral score. Also, Ice Age has fantastic sound editing to show off a true surround setup.

to show off a systems music prowess, we tend to stick to live performances (like Eric Clapton Unplugged or the Dave Matthews - Tim Reynolds album) and like was said before: femal vocals. Even when the younger punk rock crowd comes in (of which i'm a part of, Misfits forever baby) it's rare that we can't astonish them with a well recorded cut by Celine Dion... course, if you really can't handle the girly music, a good old standby is David Bowie.
 
modat said:
the new linkin park mix..well..not that new..but it's dvd-audio and it's recorded in 5.1 surround sound....wow
the one with jay-z? grrr he killed it haha but its interesting..
 
One of the best ways to show off is to have them pick the music. Whenever I'm trying to convince people that spending a couple hundred dollars on headphones is not a waste of money, I tell them to pick some of their favorite songs and try em out. I used to drag out classical music and some nice vocal pieces, because they benefit quite a bit, but this way is more effective.
 
Music: The track from the final battle over the Deathstar from the Star Wars soundtrack

Movies: Aliens, Black Hawk Down, Independence Day
 
Funny you should mention Celine Dion. I myself cannot stand her voice, but a decent 2.1 computer speaker system I had for a short while bottomed out from her "The Colour of Love" CD. Only thing I'll say is that the company who made these speakers are one of the three popular brands that people talk about on this forum...
 
N_Raged said:
Funny you should mention Celine Dion. I myself cannot stand her voice, but a decent 2.1 computer speaker system I had for a short while bottomed out from her "The Colour of Love" CD. Only thing I'll say is that the company who made these speakers are one of the three popular brands that people talk about on this forum...
ah come on... spill it... which brand?

if it's Bose, that might just make my day
 
kidicarus74 said:
ah come on... spill it... which brand?

if it's Bose, that might just make my day
Nah, I wouldn't dream of buying Bose. They were Altec's colourful ACS65i.
 
CBlakeNS said:
I just use anything that sounds really bassy and clean on the subs!
when are people gonna learn... subs don't make the system, the speakers do. Shoot, I don't even use traditional active subs because a decent loudspeaker should have enough frequency range to make it unecessary. Plus, only the best subs ($500+) can accurately recreate true bass without over emphasizing the mid-lows (the sounds that give bass it's punchiness, which, contrary to popular belief, is NOT how bass is supposed to sound). Stick with a good pair of floorstanding or tower speakers and you'll be set...
 
kidicarus74 said:
when are people gonna learn... subs don't make the system, the speakers do. Shoot, I don't even use traditional active subs because a decent loudspeaker should have enough frequency range to make it unecessary. Plus, only the best subs ($500+) can accurately recreate true bass without over emphasizing the mid-lows (the sounds that give bass it's punchiness, which, contrary to popular belief, is NOT how bass is supposed to sound). Stick with a good pair of floorstanding or tower speakers and you'll be set...
Certainly true, but most people are all about bass, which is why I said Lil Jon in the first place. I can appreciate a nice system, but when it is just showing off to friends and such, it's easier to play a few tracks of Lil Jon as opposed to Celine Dion ya know? ;)
 
If I had good speakers, I would probably play some Andres Segovia to show them off.
 
ill throw is Saving Private Ryan to show the surround effects or twister. Saving ryan has some incredible full dolby digital effects. very enveloping.

music wise ? hhmmm metallica for metal (sorry cant show off any sound system without metallica),,,,, some clasical for orchestral,,,, rap it dont matter its all the same. bass testing?? oh yeah gotta go back to my boy Techmaster P.E.B. vocals,, hhmm well for pure vocals ill try maybe oh gosh just tons of stuff , Andrea Bocelli, the man has a voice of a god., Celine Dion, harry connick jr. who is also good for that big band sound.

Games ? hhmm Mohaa Pacific Assault the beginning section when your in the boats... racers well none cuz ive never heard a racer yet that anything clsoe to realistic sounding cars. they all sound like go-karts on steroids. call of duty or MOHAA are my main show off's bullets, voices explosions vehicles what more could you want.


there are tons of good movies and music(s) out there and truly none is better than any other.
We all have different range(s) of hearing and hear tones and tonal quality different. The same person who hears certain aspects of tweeters wont hear it and vise versa for bass.
And movie quality,, well thats kind of an aquired taste, ever since we started watching movies we have been subjected to listening to them from tv's or poopy stereo's to make the jump to true digital surround whether its 5.1 or 7.1 is hard for alo of old people and even those younger ones to hear the true quality.

Take it from an old basshead and also metallica fan, protect your ears people,,, you will never forgive yourself when damage your ears from crusiing around with your bass vibrating. or when you in the pit at a concert. your ears hurt and ring for a reason,,, your hurting them,,, and the damage is only repairable to a degree. respect your ears,, and you'll live to enjoy the sounds of music movies and nature the way it is mean to be.
 
kidicarus74 said:
when are people gonna learn... subs don't make the system, the speakers do. Shoot, I don't even use traditional active subs because a decent loudspeaker should have enough frequency range to make it unecessary. Plus, only the best subs ($500+) can accurately recreate true bass without over emphasizing the mid-lows (the sounds that give bass it's punchiness, which, contrary to popular belief, is NOT how bass is supposed to sound). Stick with a good pair of floorstanding or tower speakers and you'll be set...
I disagree, a sub/subs makes the music sound alot better. As long as its not turned up to high and real clean sounding it sounds alot better then just some tower speakers, or floor standing.

I know this because my friend has some really nice floorstanding and tower speakers and hes also got a sub and when the sub is off it doesnt sound as good at all, and he does not have a 500 dollar sub either.
 
which do most people like better?
2 monitors and a sub or 2 floor standers? when it comes to 2.1/2.0 systems.
 
stunna said:
which do most people like better?
2 monitors and a sub or 2 floor standers? when it comes to 2.1/2.0 systems.
for 2.1, i have two floorstanding monitor speakers with 12" woofers each, as well as a velodyne CHT-12 subwoofer. :D so your question isnt relevant
 
CBlakeNS said:
I disagree, a sub/subs makes the music sound alot better. As long as its not turned up to high and real clean sounding it sounds alot better then just some tower speakers, or floor standing.

I know this because my friend has some really nice floorstanding and tower speakers and hes also got a sub and when the sub is off it doesnt sound as good at all, and he does not have a 500 dollar sub either.
I'm with you. I have a pair of Definitive Technology PowerMonitor 500s for my L-R channels. Each speaker has an 8-inch, 150 watt powered subwoofer. They sound fantastic, but when I added a DefTech ProSub 100TL (10-inch, 250 watt amplifier) subwoofer, the improvement in low-end sound was incredible.
 
atlwriter said:
I'm with you. I have a pair of Definitive Technology PowerMonitor 500s for my L-R channels. Each speaker has an 8-inch, 150 watt powered subwoofer. They sound fantastic, but when I added a DefTech ProSub 100TL (10-inch, 250 watt amplifier) subwoofer, the improvement in low-end sound was incredible.
That's insane, you have 150w sattellites in front of your computer? Are they 150w PMPO or RMS?
 
atlwriter said:
I'm with you. I have a pair of Definitive Technology PowerMonitor 500s for my L-R channels. Each speaker has an 8-inch, 150 watt powered subwoofer. They sound fantastic, but when I added a DefTech ProSub 100TL (10-inch, 250 watt amplifier) subwoofer, the improvement in low-end sound was incredible.
*high five*
 
tommo said:
That's insane, you have 150w sattellites in front of your computer? Are they 150w PMPO or RMS?
No, not for my computer. They're in my home theater system. I was commenting on the post about whether a dedicated subwoofer actually makes a real difference. It does!!
 
In a couple months I'll have a pair of 12" sealed subs driven by 1000W RMS amps to go with each of my towers :D That should be fun... even though I already have an SVS PB2+, with a pair of 12 inchers and a 900W amp.

As for showing off, the end of RotK, where Frodo's heart is beating at the Cracks of Doom, is a great way to show off some bass. I measured over 115dB uncorrected.
 
Air Force One: KC-10 Tanker explosion. Star Wars trilogy DVD: the new THX intro thing with the water sound and taht globe exploding
 
well.. it used to be the following when i was in the dorm and had 2 12's..
young bleed - how you do dat dat
three 6 mafia - late night tip

those songs shook the shit out of that dorm, it was great.. box was tuned to about 22hz and probably peaked at 30-35 which make people 4 rooms away feel the sound kinda compressing their heads.. the building had wierd acoustics or something


now i am sitting here listening to some bose cubes and i hate them.. $600 pieces of shit..
 
