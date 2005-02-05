How Do U Show Off?

SquallRealm
Nov 7, 2004
405
What song/game/movie do u use to show off your speakers?
Enya's Song from Lotr really shows off the sattelitesGodsMadClown said:Female vocals are pretty revealing.
i'm sorry, but rap will never show off how good (in terms of pure audio peformance) a sound system is. It might be a fair indicator of the range of the bass, but even then the bass nots in rap songs are always over exaggerated and pitched to be heard on wide range of speakers and systems...strid3r said:Some Lil Jon gets the job done.
the one with jay-z? grrr he killed it haha but its interesting..modat said:the new linkin park mix..well..not that new..but it's dvd-audio and it's recorded in 5.1 surround sound....wow
ah come on... spill it... which brand?N_Raged said:Funny you should mention Celine Dion. I myself cannot stand her voice, but a decent 2.1 computer speaker system I had for a short while bottomed out from her "The Colour of Love" CD. Only thing I'll say is that the company who made these speakers are one of the three popular brands that people talk about on this forum...
The people I'm living with have a good home theatre and I was watching that on it. It really is the best thing for showing off 5.1.Jasonx82 said:Savings Private Ryan
Nah, I wouldn't dream of buying Bose. They were Altec's colourful ACS65i.kidicarus74 said:ah come on... spill it... which brand?
if it's Bose, that might just make my day
when are people gonna learn... subs don't make the system, the speakers do. Shoot, I don't even use traditional active subs because a decent loudspeaker should have enough frequency range to make it unecessary. Plus, only the best subs ($500+) can accurately recreate true bass without over emphasizing the mid-lows (the sounds that give bass it's punchiness, which, contrary to popular belief, is NOT how bass is supposed to sound). Stick with a good pair of floorstanding or tower speakers and you'll be set...CBlakeNS said:I just use anything that sounds really bassy and clean on the subs!
Certainly true, but most people are all about bass, which is why I said Lil Jon in the first place. I can appreciate a nice system, but when it is just showing off to friends and such, it's easier to play a few tracks of Lil Jon as opposed to Celine Dion ya know?kidicarus74 said:when are people gonna learn... subs don't make the system, the speakers do. Shoot, I don't even use traditional active subs because a decent loudspeaker should have enough frequency range to make it unecessary. Plus, only the best subs ($500+) can accurately recreate true bass without over emphasizing the mid-lows (the sounds that give bass it's punchiness, which, contrary to popular belief, is NOT how bass is supposed to sound). Stick with a good pair of floorstanding or tower speakers and you'll be set...
I disagree, a sub/subs makes the music sound alot better. As long as its not turned up to high and real clean sounding it sounds alot better then just some tower speakers, or floor standing.kidicarus74 said:when are people gonna learn... subs don't make the system, the speakers do. Shoot, I don't even use traditional active subs because a decent loudspeaker should have enough frequency range to make it unecessary. Plus, only the best subs ($500+) can accurately recreate true bass without over emphasizing the mid-lows (the sounds that give bass it's punchiness, which, contrary to popular belief, is NOT how bass is supposed to sound). Stick with a good pair of floorstanding or tower speakers and you'll be set...
for 2.1, i have two floorstanding monitor speakers with 12" woofers each, as well as a velodyne CHT-12 subwoofer. so your question isnt relevantstunna said:which do most people like better?
2 monitors and a sub or 2 floor standers? when it comes to 2.1/2.0 systems.
I'm with you. I have a pair of Definitive Technology PowerMonitor 500s for my L-R channels. Each speaker has an 8-inch, 150 watt powered subwoofer. They sound fantastic, but when I added a DefTech ProSub 100TL (10-inch, 250 watt amplifier) subwoofer, the improvement in low-end sound was incredible.CBlakeNS said:I disagree, a sub/subs makes the music sound alot better. As long as its not turned up to high and real clean sounding it sounds alot better then just some tower speakers, or floor standing.
I know this because my friend has some really nice floorstanding and tower speakers and hes also got a sub and when the sub is off it doesnt sound as good at all, and he does not have a 500 dollar sub either.
That's insane, you have 150w sattellites in front of your computer? Are they 150w PMPO or RMS?atlwriter said:I'm with you. I have a pair of Definitive Technology PowerMonitor 500s for my L-R channels. Each speaker has an 8-inch, 150 watt powered subwoofer. They sound fantastic, but when I added a DefTech ProSub 100TL (10-inch, 250 watt amplifier) subwoofer, the improvement in low-end sound was incredible.
*high five*atlwriter said:I'm with you. I have a pair of Definitive Technology PowerMonitor 500s for my L-R channels. Each speaker has an 8-inch, 150 watt powered subwoofer. They sound fantastic, but when I added a DefTech ProSub 100TL (10-inch, 250 watt amplifier) subwoofer, the improvement in low-end sound was incredible.
No, not for my computer. They're in my home theater system. I was commenting on the post about whether a dedicated subwoofer actually makes a real difference. It does!!tommo said:That's insane, you have 150w sattellites in front of your computer? Are they 150w PMPO or RMS?