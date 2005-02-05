How Do U Show Off?

ill throw is Saving Private Ryan to show the surround effects or twister. Saving ryan has some incredible full dolby digital effects. very enveloping.



music wise ? hhmmm metallica for metal (sorry cant show off any sound system without metallica),,,,, some clasical for orchestral,,,, rap it dont matter its all the same. bass testing?? oh yeah gotta go back to my boy Techmaster P.E.B. vocals,, hhmm well for pure vocals ill try maybe oh gosh just tons of stuff , Andrea Bocelli, the man has a voice of a god., Celine Dion, harry connick jr. who is also good for that big band sound.



Games ? hhmm Mohaa Pacific Assault the beginning section when your in the boats... racers well none cuz ive never heard a racer yet that anything clsoe to realistic sounding cars. they all sound like go-karts on steroids. call of duty or MOHAA are my main show off's bullets, voices explosions vehicles what more could you want.





there are tons of good movies and music(s) out there and truly none is better than any other.

We all have different range(s) of hearing and hear tones and tonal quality different. The same person who hears certain aspects of tweeters wont hear it and vise versa for bass.

And movie quality,, well thats kind of an aquired taste, ever since we started watching movies we have been subjected to listening to them from tv's or poopy stereo's to make the jump to true digital surround whether its 5.1 or 7.1 is hard for alo of old people and even those younger ones to hear the true quality.



Take it from an old basshead and also metallica fan, protect your ears people,,, you will never forgive yourself when damage your ears from crusiing around with your bass vibrating. or when you in the pit at a concert. your ears hurt and ring for a reason,,, your hurting them,,, and the damage is only repairable to a degree. respect your ears,, and you'll live to enjoy the sounds of music movies and nature the way it is mean to be.