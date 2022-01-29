How do I update my BIOS?

I decided to upgrade my CPU from a 3900x to a 5900x. I have an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero mobo. Last night I swapped the CPUs and then my computer didn't work. It took me a minute but I realized I need to update my BIOS. I humbly admit that in 23 years of building my own computers, I have never updated a BIOS. Now I need to and don't know how.



I see there are several BIOS updates on the ASUS website - do I need to download all of them or just the most recent one?