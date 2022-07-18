How do I stress test an SSD?

My 5 year old SSD drive started to fail yesterday. I started to see random I/O errors crop up when doing intense writes to the drive. The SSD lifetime was reported to be around 99%, so I wasn't expecting it to fail for quite a few years.



In order to isolate the failure, I tried running some benchmarking tools to see if I could get the tools to trip up the bad SSD. The SSD's SMART information showed no issues.



However, the drive passed every benchmarking test. I tried running ATTO 4.0.x continuously for 30 minutes, and turned on data verification. The SSD passed all the tests.



Are there any tools out there that can stress test an SSD to bring out latent failures? I would like to run something periodically on my SSDs so that I don't get surprised by a sudden terminal drive failure (like the old HDDs)



Thanks!