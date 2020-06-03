How do I know if my router is dying?

R

RavinDJ

I've been having a lot of issues with WiFi on my smart phones, tablets, and even laptops.

How do I know if it's the issue with the router or my individual devices?

I have a Netgear Nighthawk X6 R8000

It's a few years old... but has served me very well. Is it time to upgrade, regardless if it's going bad or not? Or, is it still a good device if it's working. It has the most recent and up to date firmware installed.

Is there a way to test it or push it to its limits to see if it's still ok?
 
