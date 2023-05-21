How do I clean my old Rocketfish gaming mouse pad

Chevy-SS
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2007
- Messages
- 248
I have an old Rocketfish oversized mouse pad, it's aluminum with a Teflon-like coating on it (both sides). Lately the mouse has been a little more reluctant to easily glide across the pad, so I've been cleaning the heck out of the pad surface and the mouse, but no lasting joy. Then I tried using furniture polish, that seemed to help for about a day.
Is there any way to rejuvenate this thing, or is it time to buy another? I've looked online for help, but all I see for cleaning advice is about cloth pads. Perhaps I should just get a new cloth pad? What say you???????? Thanks
