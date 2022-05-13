How can you still use your old 128 and 256 GB SSD drives?

For all the usual reasons I have several of these drives in my parts bin. It would be nice if I could somehow combine them so that Windows sees a 1 TB drive, for example. What hardware and what software? Windows 10 Pro.
+1 for drive pool! I use it to combine 18 disks into one roughly 85TB drive after formatting. A couple nice things about drive pool is that the drives can all be different sizes if you wish. Another good thing is it stores the files normally. So if program fails or a disk dies or whatever then you can still access all the files on all the other drives just as you would if they were individual drives to begin with.