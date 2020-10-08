How can one search for files from the Win 10 start menu??!

I was watching this video, which is about how to (supposedly) recover unsaved WordPad files:If you go to approximately 1:57, it tells you to search for .tmp files on your PC. It says to simply type .tmp into the Start Menu and search for those files.Uhhhhh this is impossible. Below is what I get when I try to follow this. If I click any of the results after typing ".tmp" it just launches the Edge browser and searches the web. WTF??? And then when I click the "More" drop-down menu it doesn't even have a files option. The closest thing is an option for searching for Folders. But I want to search files..........This is so incredibly stupid. Help please?PS: Sure, I can just open My Computer and do the search from there, but I'm just curious now why it's not working from the Start Menu...