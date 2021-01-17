How can I remove recent windows updates from CMD in recovery mode? Windows is booting to a black screen with pointer..nothing seems to help

Hello!

I am trying to help a friend 5000 miles away with her Asus laptop that is booting to a black screen with a pointer after a Windows update.

Nothing is working so far...tried to bring up taskbar but nothing, tried Reset keeping her files, restore point, but it does not get the work done. She is not 100% the restore or reset options actually completed but she didnt see any errors just back to the black screen.

I am trying some commands from CMD in recovery window but no luck so far. I was thinking of trying to remove drives or windows updates via CMD but I am open to other suggesitons.

Would be much easier if I had the computer in front of me of course...





Thanks