How can I be sure to install the NVidia Studio drivers instead of the regular drivers when I install my new 3060 Ti?

philb2

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
378
I recently got a EVGA 3060 Ti off their wait list. (Thanks, EVGA.) For my usage, the Studio driver is probably better, since it has tested against a lot of Adobe programs.

What I don't want is Windows to auto-detect the new card, and auto-install the regular drivers before I can stop the process.

I should mention that I don't intend to do any mining off this card.
 
