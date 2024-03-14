How big the CPU bottleneck with i5-8600k (6 cores) and 6750 XT or 6800?

In my slow upgrade process after my 9 yr old gpu died, I went with the video card and case first.
I'm assuming I will have cpu bottleneck until I upgrade further.
With the bottleneck, will the 6800 perform any better than the 6750XT????
Does the AsRock have better fans, caps and other individual components than the XFX?? (AsRock brags about their parts and I have seen posts about XFX fans being sh!t.)
The 6750 XT is cheaper by $40 USD, is smaller and uses less power. (I have a 750w PS) However, I'll take the hit if I get better performance.
The cards I have:
XFX Speedster SWFT319 ,Radeon RX 6800 Core Gaming Graphics Card with 16GB GDDR6
and
ASRock RX6750 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC, 12GB DDR6, 2618MHz
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8600K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 3600 Mhz, 6 Core(s), 6 Logical Processor(s)
MB = Z370 GAMING M5 (MS-7B58) PCI 3.0
16 mb ram
4 TB of m.2 SSDs
Monitor is 1440p
