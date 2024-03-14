How big the CPU bottleneck with i5-8600k (6 cores) and 6750 XT or 6800?

In my slow upgrade process after my 9 yr old gpu died, I went with the video card and case first.

I'm assuming I will have cpu bottleneck until I upgrade further.

With the bottleneck, will the 6800 perform any better than the 6750XT????


Does the AsRock have better fans, caps and other individual components than the XFX?? (AsRock brags about their parts and I have seen posts about XFX fans being sh!t.)


The 6750 XT is cheaper by $40 USD, is smaller and uses less power. (I have a 750w PS) However, I'll take the hit if I get better performance.

The cards I have:
XFX Speedster SWFT319 ,Radeon RX 6800 Core Gaming Graphics Card with 16GB GDDR6
and
ASRock RX6750 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC, 12GB DDR6, 2618MHz

Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8600K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 3600 Mhz, 6 Core(s), 6 Logical Processor(s)
MB = Z370 GAMING M5 (MS-7B58) PCI 3.0
16 mb ram
4 TB of m.2 SSDs
Monitor is 1440p
 
You won't get 100% out of either card at 1440p until you upgrade, if I had to choose between the two of those cards I would take the 6800 though no questions asked. $40 gets you 20-30% faster card.

Just be aware that 6800 is going to be huge, those XFX coolers are very large. The ASRock 6750 is pretty cheaply made, I owned the same card in the 6700XT version.

All that being said, are you buying from Best Buy? I know they carry both of those. If I were in the market now I would try to save up the few extra $$ to go with a 7800XT, you can find them at $479-499 often and its a much better card.
 
I did expect the 6800 to be huge and I purchased a case that would fit. Bestbuy said they had one of each, but then they did not in reality. So, Amazon was my option.

Good to know about Asrock. I kinda figured they cut some corners somewhere.

Would you buy an Asrock again???
 
Oh yeah, it was a fine card and ran nice and cool. It was just plastic-y and needed a GPU support because it sagged a lot. But if you're on a really strict budget those cards are great, nothing wrong with it.
 
6800 over the 6750 XT

They both have same PSU requirements... The 6800 gives you the performance increase over the 6750 XT, at surprisingly less power draw ..and runs cooler..
6750 XT is a jacked up 6700...and are known to get feisty and hot.
 
Interesting it runs cooler with less power. Thanks
I have been doing onther things with my pc in the past few yrs, so any of the titles I have, will likely make the gpu "yawn" as I crank up settings to ultra/1440/60hz (only a 60hz monitor right now)
 
I'm going to install 6800 "moose" of a gpu. I was doing curls with it earlier today. Luckily, the new case has a gpu support bracket
1710615985785.jpeg
 
Had a PC with an 8600 and 2080Ti which is more or less on par with the cards referenced here. Snagged a used 9700k (don't remember if it was from here or ebay) dropped her in and had significant improvement @ 1440p
 
