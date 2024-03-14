How big the CPU bottleneck with i5-8600k (6 cores) and 6750 XT or 6800?

You won't get 100% out of either card at 1440p until you upgrade, if I had to choose between the two of those cards I would take the 6800 though no questions asked. $40 gets you 20-30% faster card.



Just be aware that 6800 is going to be huge, those XFX coolers are very large. The ASRock 6750 is pretty cheaply made, I owned the same card in the 6700XT version.



All that being said, are you buying from Best Buy? I know they carry both of those. If I were in the market now I would try to save up the few extra $$ to go with a 7800XT, you can find them at $479-499 often and its a much better card.