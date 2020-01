77 vulnerabilites patched just in November, hundreds before that. I think we are over 1000 now on Intel's amazing Skylake +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Silicon.



I'd rather the damn issues be at launch than find out 3 years later after your shit is stolen and your identity just bought a house in the Caribbean and your credit score is buried in the depths of hell its so low, and you have warrants for your arrest because your ID was used to commit felonies in other locations.

