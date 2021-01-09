How about an old sleeper, my Packard Bell 955. Don't forget to shut off your PC before midnight 12/31/99!

Silas1128 said: A while back I saw a picture of someone else doing a sleeper style build and I just couldn't stop thinking about it. I eventually found this PERFECT Packard Bell case. It's all basically standard formats, mATX mobo, ATX PSU, etc. So the 'build' was rather straight forward. It has zero case fans besides the PSU, so I cut a 120mm intake on the bottom. I had no use for a CD/DVD drive so I just put a beige faceplate there with some hot glue.



My hardware is a bit dated, but still runs everything great. Basics are an i7-4790k delidded and OC'd, 24gb 1600mhz DDR3, EVGA GTX 1070 CS, ASUS Gryphon Z97 and a 1tb m.2 SSD.



Huge fan of sleeper builds. Nice one you have there

Nice I would love to find a sticker like that to put on my modern Ryzen build! I bet I can find one on eBay (probably for an insane amount as they think it is worth gold)Cute kitty what is her name? (I say her because while a male torty/calico is possible they are rare just like most orange cats are males)I hope kitty likes the top hole as they love warm places.Me too I would have made just a bottom cutout though as the top one kind of defeats the "sleeper" concept.