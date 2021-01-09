How about an old sleeper, my Packard Bell 955. Don't forget to shut off your PC before midnight 12/31/99!

A while back I saw a picture of someone else doing a sleeper style build and I just couldn't stop thinking about it. I eventually found this PERFECT Packard Bell case. It's all basically standard formats, mATX mobo, ATX PSU, etc. So the 'build' was rather straight forward. It has zero case fans besides the PSU, so I cut a 120mm intake on the bottom. I had no use for a CD/DVD drive so I just put a beige faceplate there with some hot glue.
My hardware is a bit dated, but still runs everything great. Basics are an i7-4790k delidded and OC'd, 24gb 1600mhz DDR3, EVGA GTX 1070 CS, ASUS Gryphon Z97 and a 1tb m.2 SSD.
