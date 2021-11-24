House network home run placement-related questions

I want to run network wire in a single story house built in '89; it has fire blocks unfortunately.
Monoprice cat6 cable (Product # 40669) seems to be the best deal right now, so I'm likely to use that.
I'm trying to decide where to bring all of them wires together - aka where to have my network (not rack but) wall.
The most central location is a walk in closet. Unfortunately it is flanked by 2 bathrooms; bathroom #1 has a big mirror, pipes and light fixtures with associated power cabling on the relevant side. I expect that bathroom #2 only has pipes on the relevant side. The narrow walls beside the entrance have 1 light switch each and the associated power cables. I'm obviously worried about noise and inductance. There is one wall left that is clear of these things, but unfortunately I can't run anything from the attic, as above it is one of those stupid alcoves. Power would be run from one of the light switches.
Alternatively I could have this home run in a less central location with no pipes or lights, but only power cables (to be verified) - a bedroom closet, but within 4 ft of the alarm system home run - another bunch of cables, shouldn't have too much electricity going through.
I would like to have the patch panel (or double gang wall plate with keystones, haven't decided yet) and equipment as low as possible because of heat (or fan failure) - not easy with the fire blocks.
I'm thinking of using:
patch panel: Monoprice Product # 7253
keystones: Monoprice # 15656 or Monoprice # 5384
punch tool: need reccomendations
keystone wallplate: monoprice 2 and 4 key
flex bit for the access wall plates: https://www.amazon.com/Eagle-Tool-EA75054-Installer-54-Inch/dp/B00DNEEYFW?th=1 or the 72"
