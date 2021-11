House network home run placement-related questions

I want to run network wire in a single story house built in '89; it has fire blocks unfortunately.Monoprice cat6 cable (Product # 40669) seems to be the best deal right now, so I'm likely to use that.I'm trying to decide where to bring all of them wires together - aka where to have my network (not rack but) wall.The most central location is a walk in closet. Unfortunately it is flanked by 2 bathrooms; bathroom #1 has a big mirror, pipes and light fixtures with associated power cabling on the relevant side. I expect that bathroom #2 only has pipes on the relevant side. The narrow walls beside the entrance have 1 light switch each and the associated power cables. I'm obviously worried about noise and inductance. There is one wall left that is clear of these things, but unfortunately I can't run anything from the attic, as above it is one of those stupid alcoves. Power would be run from one of the light switches.Alternatively I could have this home run in a less central location with no pipes or lights, but only power cables (to be verified) - a bedroom closet, but within 4 ft of the alarm system home run - another bunch of cables, shouldn't have too much electricity going through.I would like to have the patch panel (or double gang wall plate with keystones, haven't decided yet) and equipment as low as possible because of heat (or fan failure) - not easy with the fire blocks.I'm thinking of using:patch panel: Monoprice Product # 7253keystones: Monoprice # 15656 or Monoprice # 5384punch tool: need reccomendationskeystone wallplate: monoprice 2 and 4 keyflex bit for the access wall plates: https://www.amazon.com/Eagle-Tool-EA75054-Installer-54-Inch/dp/B00DNEEYFW?th=1 or the 72"