[hot]XFX 6750 XT $295 @ Newegg and $300 @ Amazon

If you want 12GB of VRAM on a budget, you can't go wrong here.
Considering a 3060 12GB is still about $290 and this obliterates a 3060: I think this is very warm to lowercase hot, in the current market.
$295 after code NPB98
https://www.newegg.com/xfx-radeon-rx-6750-xt-rx-675xyjfde/p/N82E16814150887
$300. But, ships fast if you have Prime. Newegg's free shipping is usually about 5 days.
https://www.amazon.com/XFX-Speedster-QICK319-Graphics-RX-675XYJFDP/dp/B0B34M1YLW/ref=sr_1_1?crid=31T46JBF08MEE&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.OER-2WlBDRzzHr56sU-N4ny_hzt13I_Su003ouyTNiZnjaWnNjIz-LLURE1SuDDu3h1m-fGArlO_j8rkSovWdvRCP_25KbVRQ44qpEGx6zFcH6-LM6w_taBlihVBTQj49zltVe-kd1N1aXghZU-q6uY1C2K5DycyRj7-4EQdMe8yX5_HjBG0Qezd384DqtNGtGx-FCuIEYNwEMPtJ1W1ObHnCUseMB3DeghqZ5FWEew.o0t0dDWxsp-bwKaqnU0Jo4Vxk_1BjKxy7yvb012bU_s&dib_tag=se&keywords=XFX+SPEEDSTER+QICK319&qid=1714674626&sprefix=xfx+speedster+qick319+,aps,140&sr=8-1
