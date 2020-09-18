Hot? 2 x 16GB, ddr4-3200, CAS16 SO-DIMM $119

Newegg is $126 - $7 code EMCDRGN46 = $119, expires 12pm CDT or so 9/19
Amazon is $126, but if you have their credit card you can get 5% off = $119.70

Trying to decide if I should upgrade from 2 * 8GB ddr4-3200 or not...but I'm probably gonna bpass as I have an i5-7300U which only runs at 2166 or 2400 or something anyhow :-/
 
