Hooking up -48v DC power supply?

I have a power supply that was removed from some kind of rack mount telecom equipment, rated for -48v DC input. (-38 to -60) Otherwise it appears to be a normal ATX style power supply. I'm going to be using it with a computer running from a 48v battery.



How do I hook this up? The negative 48v confuses me. There are 3 large input wires: green/yellow which is tied to chassis ground, black, and white. Is the white wire positive? Should the chassis ground be tied to the negative on the battery?