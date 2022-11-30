honkai impact 3rd on EPIC game platform (pc)

does epic game launcher have a forum or support emails or forums or something? maybe i'm totally blind or getting old i can't find it. the developer for this game on epic i've emailed and they have 0 clue on what's going on.



does anyone play this game or have any experiences with it on epic launcher? i dunno anything about this game except i've got some free special reward i can activate... the problem is i can't activate it without clicking into user account overlay and the game wont let me do that.

also, while inside the actual game play i cant hit escape or any key press combos to exit the game, i need to end process to quit game.