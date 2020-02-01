Homelab - Mail Relay Server for Cron

Code: status=deferred (delivery temporarily suspended: SASL authentication failed; server smtp.gmail.com[*********] said: ******* Too many login attempts, please try again later. ****************** - gsmtp)

I used to use Google SMTP server for sending cron notifications in case of faults (e.g. mdadm array broken, smartctl errors, now ZFS, etc) but I am seeing that it's getting more an more unreliable.In the paste i used msmtp to interface directly with the google server wih a gmail account.Now, in an effort to setup clear messages (where the fault originates mostly) I set it up like this:Network /20 -> Postfix Relay in LAN -> Google SMTP for Gapps relay server -> Delivery addressProblem is ... it's very unreliable. Is used to work, but now if I am bombarded by cron messages in my network, the Google SMTP server basically bans me. The username & password didn't change so I guess I have been flagged as spam (sending too many emails to another gmail account of mine):I thought about buying a domain and either:- Use Amazon Simple Email Service (Amazon SES) - Or others such as sendgrid, etc- Use a small VPS where I will setup both POP/IMAP/SMTP and all required usersNot sure if Amazon SES would fit the purpose, since I would also like a POP/IMAP access to be able to read what emails cron send out. So probably solution 2 is better and since I will only be sending emails to myself, spam blacklisting shouldn't be a problem, right?Or what do you guys use for your homelab or small business, in case you want cron to send messages that you receive in your inbox ?