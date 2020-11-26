Homebuilt test bench.

Troubleshooting computers for customers can be lengthy at times, with having to swap parts in and out. For some time I've been playing with the idea of fabricating my own test station that would also double as a functioning backup computer for myself. I drew up the blueprints for it earlier this week and today I built it! I used a motherboard tray, optical drive cage, usb ports and power buttons from an old discarded computer. I mounted it on a piece of 1/2" hdpe that was in the garage. The only money I spent was $10 for some 1" aluminum rod to make the support legs. I center drilled and tapped the legs 1/4 x 20 thread on my drill press. I didn't want wires hanging everywhere, so I used velcro wraps. I can disassemble the entire thing and put it back together in 5 minutes which will be a huge timesaver. The monitor I use for troublehooting has display port, HDMI, and DVI cables so I can hook up to any kind of video input. I love how she turned out! In these pictures I'm testing my new X570 tomahawk motherboard using a Ryzen 3600 and getting ready to load windows 10 on the M.2 drive. That system will set right there until I finally locate a 5950x for it and everything gets tested out and it's ready for primetime. Then it will all move to the Thermaltake Core X5 tower and the X470 Taichi/3950x will move to my test bench.