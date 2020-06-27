Home/Small business server with virtualisation

NAS (start 2-4 data drives should be able to go up to 6 at least). Software raid. M2 drive for (Linux Debian 8.0 or higher // or Ubuntu 14.04 LTS) and other servers going forward AntivirusRecommended: 1.86 GHz or faster Intel Xeon multi-core CPU

Memory: Recommended free RAM: 1 GB

HDD space: 1.5 GB of free hard-disk space

Central antivirus control centre

Use: XenDesktop Or Citrix XenServer to run virtual appliance control centre:

T CPU: 4 vCPU with 2 GHz each

Minimum RAM memory: 6 GB recommended

40 GB of free hard-disk space

Setup authentication server

Virtualise 2 standard desktops ML. I`ve dabbeld in a few algoritms so far. But want to start using it on bigger datasets of 10.000’s-100.000’s of lines of data or 1000’s-10000s of pictures (difficult to scope out resourcing wise). Use one of the virtualised environments for this. If it goes beyond this, which is unlikely I’ll look at cloud processing options.

Virtualise gaming PC (ML and gaming does not need to run at same time) + few small virtal server intances

Hi All,I'm trying to setup a server for home/small business. Just setup my own pfsense box and had to learn about networks, firewall and package inspection. Next to getting a bit of functionlities I want/need. The main reason of this following project is learning.But I really need help with what hardware would work for me. Since i'm no expert I would appreciate any help. I want to build this over time by adding components per phase to make the cost reasonable. I may be ok zith using some refurbished hardware (I'll leave that up to you):Phase 1:Phase 2:Phase 3:Optional having the possibility for 2 M2 slots would be great.Would like error correction hardwareIdeqlly Phase 1 cost wise looking at 1800-2500 NZD to start off with exl hard drivesMy main questions here would be:1. What motherboard/CPU should I buy? Should I consider the option to add in a second CPU later?2. Should I consider GPU virtualisation in phase 2/3? What would you propose?CheersWalter