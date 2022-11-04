Home Server/NAS needs an upgrade

For fun during quarantine, I built an overpowered NAS (specs below). Time to replace the MB, CPU and RAM for an upgrade, I think.
Replacement needs:
* at least 2x PCIE for SAS expander cards - using same drives etc. from existing for storage NAS duty
* Enough processing power & RAM to run as home NAS, Plex Server, Image Host (photostructure, photoprism & piwigo all run thru Argo Tunnel)
* Enough processing power & RAM to run 1 - 2 VM's (not always running - but have VMs for Win10 and Elementary OS currently)
* Also running AdGuard Home for DNS, Flame and FileRun - but I could give those up if I had too
* IPMI a plus but not strictly necessary
Current System
* EVGA B 600w PSU
* Supermicro X9DRi LN4 MB
* 2 x E5-2670 V2 Xeons
* 64 GB Ram ECC
* Phanteks Enthoo Pro Case
* Unraid OS
paging lopoetve and anyone else wanting to help with ideas
