Home Server/NAS needs an upgrade

For fun during quarantine, I built an overpowered NAS (specs below). Time to replace the MB, CPU and RAM for an upgrade, I think.Replacement needs:* at least 2x PCIE for SAS expander cards - using same drives etc. from existing for storage NAS duty* Enough processing power & RAM to run as home NAS, Plex Server, Image Host (photostructure, photoprism & piwigo all run thru Argo Tunnel)* Enough processing power & RAM to run 1 - 2 VM's (not always running - but have VMs for Win10 and Elementary OS currently)* Also running AdGuard Home for DNS, Flame and FileRun - but I could give those up if I had too* IPMI a plus but not strictly necessaryCurrent System* EVGA B 600w PSU* Supermicro X9DRi LN4 MB* 2 x E5-2670 V2 Xeons* 64 GB Ram ECC* Phanteks Enthoo Pro Case* Unraid OSpaging lopoetve and anyone else wanting to help with ideas