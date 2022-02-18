"Home" Router with "Enterprise" Features?

Dameon said: I have been looking for a plain ol' router for my home, but with some (obviously) unique features... as such:



1) WiFi 6



2) Multiple SSIDs and the ability to map an SSID to an Ethernet port

- Scenario: SSID "internal" would be mapped to eth1 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 101 access port. All computers on VLAN 101 would pull a DHCP IP from the router (or a Windows DHCP server if necessary) and all activity would be restricted to this VLAN except for ACL (as defined by this router) allowances. No Internet access on this VLAN.

- Scenario: SSID "guest" would be mapped to eth2 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 102 access port. Same as above. This SSID would allow internet access.

- Scenario: SSID "IoT" would be mapped to eth3 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 103 access port. Same as above. This SSID would allow internet access.



3) Port Forwarding, DMZ, Firewall functions



4) Mesh - Inexpensive add-on APs would be nice as I'll need 3-4 units. These units would be hard wired to the LAN and would need to supply meshed connections to all SSIDs... meaning the LAN port would likely need to support VLAN tagging.



5) Niceities: Some degree of management from a mobile device, decent reporting on web activity (eg. what IoT device went to what URL?)



Does such a consumer router exist?



So this is a tough set of criteria, and if anything exists in either consumer or enterprise for under $500, I'd be shocked. It's just a really big mix of features that are usually addressed by different products which can be done by the following:1. Get a separate enterprise wifi 6 access point that can do multiple ssids or get multiple cheaper possibly non-enterprise ones that each handle a single ssid2. Most smb and all enterprise routers have vlan support, so check these out. Cost will be minimal in the used market. You'll need to check the manuals to make sure the vlan implementation will work how you need it to (by port/by tag).3. Standard everywhere so easy-peasy requirement.4. This is again would be an external add-on where you'll need to find such a mesh. You won't need this at all though if you get the enterprise APs as they implement such a thing, but much better than consumer level stuff.5. This will depend on the router you get. A lot of enterprise ones will have reporting beyond anything you want, depending on which one it is.One of the few setups that I think might meet all your criteria is a ubiquiti setup. Mind you it won't be cheap, but it should be cheaper than a full blown enterprise implementation of the same thing.