"Home" Router with "Enterprise" Features?

I have been looking for a plain ol' router for my home, but with some (obviously) unique features... as such:
1) WiFi 6
2) Multiple SSIDs and the ability to map an SSID to an Ethernet port
- Scenario: SSID "internal" would be mapped to eth1 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 101 access port. All computers on VLAN 101 would pull a DHCP IP from the router (or a Windows DHCP server if necessary) and all activity would be restricted to this VLAN except for ACL (as defined by this router) allowances. No Internet access on this VLAN.
- Scenario: SSID "guest" would be mapped to eth2 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 102 access port. Same as above. This SSID would allow internet access.
- Scenario: SSID "IoT" would be mapped to eth3 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 103 access port. Same as above. This SSID would allow internet access.
3) Port Forwarding, DMZ, Firewall functions
4) Mesh - Inexpensive add-on APs would be nice as I'll need 3-4 units. These units would be hard wired to the LAN and would need to supply meshed connections to all SSIDs... meaning the LAN port would likely need to support VLAN tagging.
5) Niceities: Some degree of management from a mobile device, decent reporting on web activity (eg. what IoT device went to what URL?)
Does such a consumer router exist?
Thanks.
1) WiFi 6
2) Multiple SSIDs and the ability to map an SSID to an Ethernet port
- Scenario: SSID "internal" would be mapped to eth1 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 101 access port. All computers on VLAN 101 would pull a DHCP IP from the router (or a Windows DHCP server if necessary) and all activity would be restricted to this VLAN except for ACL (as defined by this router) allowances. No Internet access on this VLAN.
- Scenario: SSID "guest" would be mapped to eth2 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 102 access port. Same as above. This SSID would allow internet access.
- Scenario: SSID "IoT" would be mapped to eth3 and this port would be plugged into my managed switch as a VLAN 103 access port. Same as above. This SSID would allow internet access.
3) Port Forwarding, DMZ, Firewall functions
4) Mesh - Inexpensive add-on APs would be nice as I'll need 3-4 units. These units would be hard wired to the LAN and would need to supply meshed connections to all SSIDs... meaning the LAN port would likely need to support VLAN tagging.
5) Niceities: Some degree of management from a mobile device, decent reporting on web activity (eg. what IoT device went to what URL?)
Does such a consumer router exist?
Thanks.