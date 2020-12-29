Home - carpet and wall obfuscation for ethernet cables?

Basically as described.



We purchased a home for my sister and for reasons too complex to explain right now, (a) ethernet cables need to run across otherwise open areas e.g. in-wall punching is not an option for ~9-12 months (b) affected areas have open-home layout e.g. cables need to traverse hallways and the like (c) there are entertainment & small-kids/pets-running-around requirements during this period that would make loosely strung cat6 cables impractical.



The carpet appears very well tacked down so as to not permit easy fishing of cables. There are few places where wood flooring runs up against carpeting (with the typical metal boundary) that perhaps we could take advantage of. And of course, no compunction about running cables along walls although that wouldn't be particularly aesthetically pleasing.



I'd be interested in ideas for how to run cables across hallways and the like with the minimum visual impact.