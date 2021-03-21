Home Assistant Server

I've been watching The Hookup on youtube and trying to get my own ultimate home network setup.



I'd like to get Home Assistant set up on a server in my house to run all of my IoT devices. From the video it sounds like some people run it on a Raspberry Pi, but he mentions that it's more reliable on a dedicated server/PC.



What would be the ideal hardware to run Home Assistant on?



I have a Synology NAS (RS1619xs+), can I just run it on there? Or would I be better off with dedicated hardware?