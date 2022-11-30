Holy Smoke

So I was exchanging PSU, on my Fractal Case. When I was trying to close the case, a cable accidentally got pulled out from the case's fan controller board (Fractal board on top right-hand corner of the case). I wrongly assumed that it was the fan cable that had got pulled off, it was actually a fan controller board power cableSo in the attached image, you can see that I plugged that power cable to the fan header slot!!! :-O I turned the PC on and smoke same from the fan header where I had plugged it in. I instantly realized what I had done and within 3 seconds switched the PC off. I then disconnected and connected it back in the correct slot.Everything is working normal now. All the fans are working fine and none of the header or anything on the PC is damaged. Even the slot that was smoking works normal if I connect a fan to it.Is there anything I need to worry about now? I ran stress test for few hours, just to be sure.