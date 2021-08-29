Hiveos Worker is offline

Trying to get the Hiveos to work on my new 3 gpu rig.

I flashed Hiveos on ssd with the RIG txt file, and connected to the rig but Hive worker is showing offline.

Some people recommended to run some commands but the commands aren't responding.



Like it'd say that a command is running but once it's done, nothing shows up and the command itself disappears

If the commands aren't working then is there a way for me to do anything about this situation?