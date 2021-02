Does your keyboard support NKRO? (n-key rollover). Most modern keyboards do, especially the mechanical keyboards targeted at gamers.



From google:

"N-key rollover, or "NKRO," is a feature of high-end keyboards that detects all keystrokes no matter how many keys are pressed simultaneously. It ensures every keystroke is recorded and prevents "ghosting," in which an extra keystroke may be registered when multiple keys are pressed together."



Google for "n key rollover" if you want to read more info on the topic, or check for your specific keyboard support.