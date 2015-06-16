Hitman

I didn't think Absolution "sucked" but it definitely had some quirks to it that I could have done without.

I doubt this makes it out this year but I'm stoked for it.

If they have any brains at all they need to bring back Jesper Kyd for the music. That was one of the largest drop offs on Absolution right off the bat.
 
Lost my interest in the Hitman series since Absolution. Not really interested in this one at the moment either.
 
I got Absolution free with vid card purchase but only played one level and haven't touched it since. I've played all the other Hitman games though.
 
The problem with Absolution was that disguises were completely useless in many cases since they could identify you across the entire map within seconds anyways. I just watched a Let's Play on the hardest difficulty just to see the game. It was enjoyable, wouldn't want to play it though.
 
I just can't get hyped after the abysmal Absolution. Also why does he look so young?
 
xIronCrossx said:
The problem with Absolution was that disguises were completely useless in many cases since they could identify you across the entire map within seconds anyways. I just watched a Let's Play on the hardest difficulty just to see the game. It was enjoyable, wouldn't want to play it though.
If they fix that I'd be interested. I suppose this is a reboot seeing as it is just titled "Hitman".
 
xIronCrossx said:
The problem with Absolution was that disguises were completely useless in many cases since they could identify you across the entire map within seconds anyways. I just watched a Let's Play on the hardest difficulty just to see the game. It was enjoyable, wouldn't want to play it though.
It was pretty much known playing past "normal" difficulty was no good. The game was essentially broken at higher difficulties past that. If you ever see it for super cheap and play at normal it's decent.
 
I did not play the past one but the trailer is good. Especially when I know hitman exist.
 
yourgrandma said:
I just can't get hyped after the abysmal Absolution. Also why does he look so young?
There is a new trailer with ingame footage so you can get an idea of what graphics to expect. The 47 model looks to be different and more similar to the actor of the new movie.

Personally I thought the disguise system with Absolution made more sense. Even in the older games there were limits to disguises. It made more sense that the security team would likely know what other members look like. Also there was no more ridiculous situations where you were a white guy towering over much shorter people with a different skin color but no one was suspicious because you had the same outfit (issue since the first level past the prologue of Hitman 1).

Also I think people might have nostalagia glasses over the mechanics of the older Hitman games and how they were overall. And yes, before someone goes there, I have been playing since Hitman 1 when it actually released (actually when the demo released prior to the full game).
 
Based on the trailer I can conclude two things: 1.) Not sure of anything, since it wasn't gameplay related 2.) Still not sure.
 
Q-BZ said:
I didn't think Absolution "sucked" but it definitely had some quirks to it that I could have done without.
Broken AI - check
Claustrophobic levels - check
Horrible checkpoint save system - check
Terrible disguise system - check
No map - check
Horrible instinct mode - check

In my mind Absolution absolutely sucked balls compared to Hitman 1, 2 and Blood Money. It got so damn tedious that half way through the campaign I said fuck it and went full on rambo for the remaining levels just to get it over with.
 
I still have to disgree with the disguise system. In Blood Money for example you could kill and disguise yourself as an FBI agent where there was a team of <12 FBI agents guarding a VPI target at a house. Now you'd think they'd notice, "oh hey whos that new guy? Maybe we should check him out" Or worse yet how a huge tall white guy disguises and passes himself off as a short chinese guy by switching clothes... (Hong Kong starting levels in Hitman 1).

BiH115 said:
Based on the trailer I can conclude two things: 1.) Not sure of anything, since it wasn't gameplay related 2.) Still not sure.
you can get more information from the interview here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOOddePLOqQ

- Maps look like they won't be segmented like Absolution. Claims 6 times the size of Blood Moneys maps

- Maps are not actually once per mission. There more areas where missions (targets are located). Gives an example of say dropping a gun so security finds it and brings into a restricted area where you can then find it (a mechanic used before in Hitman games).

- Online connectivity will be part of hte game. Supposedly they will continuing add content and do events through 2016. The game will actually be digital only because of this as well.

- Disguises will contain Absolutions mechanics. Security guards will for instance recognize you aren't one of them but they won't recognize other employees.
 
I love Hitman discussions. :)

Seeing that Steam splash for the 6 month out premature preorder in December still made me go :D

Anyways:


Blade-Runner said:
Broken AI - check
Claustrophobic levels - check
Horrible checkpoint save system - check
Terrible disguise system - check
No map - check
Horrible instinct mode - check

In my mind Absolution absolutely sucked balls compared to Hitman 1, 2 and Blood Money. It got so damn tedious that half way through the campaign I said fuck it and went full on rambo for the remaining levels just to get it over with.
You forgot: No Jesper Kyd BIG FUCKING CHECK


I'm not kidding. ;)



I really can't disagree with any of that as written.

The older Hitman games and especially Blood Money pretty much walk on water for me and way back yonder in the old Absolution thread I waxed some pretty good rants. I'm on your side. LOL. ;)

Absolution on its own merits was a decent game but yes it was a rather large drop off for the reasons you cited there. Those issues were "less egregious" if you played at no higher than normal difficulty. This was admitted even by IO themselves. If you played past Normal you literally played a broken game.


I know they won't do it but I feel like people that bought Absolution should get a nice rebate or something towards the next Hitman game coming off that and especially those of us that were stupid enough to buy it the early goings.



limitedaccess said:
I still have to disgree with the disguise system. In Blood Money for example you could kill and disguise yourself as an FBI agent where there was a team of <12 FBI agents guarding a VIP target at a house. Now you'd think they'd notice, "oh hey whos that new guy? Maybe we should check him out" Or worse yet how a huge tall white guy disguises and passes himself off as a short chinese guy by switching clothes... (Hong Kong starting levels in Hitman 1).
LOL, ok that's a fair point but I felt like at higher difficulties if you sneezed the wrong way you would get made. I sure did plenty of times. ;)

The suspension of disbelief probably kicks in where the FBI or whoever is there would be like: "Just another grunt" but that's a fair point.

Unfortunately Absolution went in the wrong direction to try and address the shortcoming you are referring to.





you can get more information from the interview here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOOddePLOqQ

- Maps look like they won't be segmented like Absolution. Claims 6 times the size of Blood Moneys maps

- Maps are not actually once per mission. There more areas where missions (targets are located). Gives an example of say dropping a gun so security finds it and brings into a restricted area where you can then find it (a mechanic used before in Hitman games).
Good.


- Online connectivity will be part of hte game. Supposedly they will continuing add content and do events through 2016. The game will actually be digital only because of this as well.
I am potentially holding my breath on this.


- Disguises will contain Absolutions mechanics. Security guards will for instance recognize you aren't one of them but they won't recognize other employees.
I am definitely holding my breath on this. This absolutely needs serious refinement and tooling in the next six months. If it's a straight shot from Absolution it's going to be a problem.



BiH115 said:
Based on the trailer I can conclude two things: 1.) Not sure of anything, since it wasn't gameplay related 2.) Still not sure.
Oh please. You weren't on the Absolution hate train.

1.) It's Hitman

2.) It's Hitman

3.) It's going to have lasers what the hell are you worried about? :mad:

;)
 
Q-BZ said:
LOL, ok that's a fair point but I felt like at higher difficulties if you sneezed the wrong way you would get made. I sure did plenty of times. ;)

The suspension of disbelief probably kicks in where the FBI or whoever is there would be like: "Just another grunt" but that's a fair point.

Unfortunately Absolution went in the wrong direction to try and address the shortcoming you are referring to.
Yes the higher difficulty levels did not work well but Absolution is certainly not the first game where the more challenging modes are rather tacked on and break the game play. For instance Skyrim (which mod on the PC so isn't an issue per say in practice) where the difficulty just adjusts damage modifiers. Of course since spell damage scaling is rather limiting this means that fights at higher levels (since the HP scales) combined with the damage modifiers means you'd die of old age before actually killing anything.

However I don't think its fair to necessarily judge game play elements with that handicap, that would be an issue with the difficulty level implementation.

Also Absolution was not the first Hitman game to be less forgiving with disguises. Hitman 2 already introduced the dynamic, albeit less extremely, which worked to great effect. For example in the Malaysian towers mission if you used the guard disguise (short sleeved dress shirt with shorts, no covering much. Also the towering white guy over short south-asian issue) guards would be extremely suspicious. But if you used the fireman's disguise (full body covering including face concealment) combined with the fire alarm you could run around randomly without arousing an suspicion. Something like that made much more sense.

I'm not saying the new system is perfect but the alternative of just switching clothes and having free reign is way too simplistic. In the early days when the concepts were fresh that is fine, innovation over polish, but mechanics do need to evolve even if people hate change.

The largest issue with Absolution was the tiny level segmentation design (and as a side note and rant, the same issue that plagued Deus Ex Invisible War) which is the contributing factor to several of the other problems and ended up making everything seem much worse.

Also to address another issue with instinct and one of the complaints being realism. Surely accessing a laptop constantly out in the open (where is it carried? I guess it can be modernized into a smart phone) which displays real time satellite tracking of individuals with pinpoint accuracy (including IFF recognition) even through several floors of concrete is so much more plausible.
 
Man I'm always looking forward to a hitman. For me it's about the atmosphere mainly and you can be sure it's going to be a good experience as usual.
 
Blade-Runner said:
It got so damn tedious that half way through the campaign I said fuck it and went full on rambo for the remaining levels just to get it over with.
Never go full rambo..



On a more serious note. The Hitman series has a particular style of gameplay and I get the feeling the franchise has already peaked. They'd definitely need to step up their game and get innovative with the gameplay mechanics to bring something fresh to the table.

As it currently stands, Hitman is simply "Meh" on my game radar.
 
mr_zen256 said:
On a more serious note. The Hitman series has a particular style of gameplay and I get the feeling the franchise has already peaked.
Unfortunately so do I and that peak was on Blood Money. I DARE them to prove me wrong with this net game. Oh, how I want to be wrong.

They'd definitely need to step up their game and get innovative with the gameplay mechanics to bring something fresh to the table.
Agreed.

That being said I'm still looking forward to this. I'm still a Hitman junky that's hoping for the best. ;)
 
I loved Absolution just as much as I loved Blood Money. Hopefully this one is enjoyable.
 
Absolution was more like the new Splinter Cell Blacklist, where until you get that epic stealth suit it's like Stealth is only 20% effective. The disguises were largely bleh and you usually ended up just shooting it out half the time. Game wasn't terrible, it just wasn't Hitman. If they can get it back to the magic of Blood Money I'll be all over it.
 
IO Interactive says new Hitman will not include a season pass and all DLC is implied to be free ("one-price package").
http://www.pcgamesn.com/hitman-will-not-have-a-season-pass-all-dlc-will-be-free

Hannes Seifert said:
Everything we ship on December 8 will be completely finished, it will be a very polished experience. It's also going to be a very big game. There are other products that sell a game for $60 and then try to sell you a Season Pass for another $40 on top, so you spend $100 or $120 for all the stuff that happens later on. We said no, we don't want to do that.

We think it's wrong to approach players like that because players want to be part of that experience but they don't necessarily want to be ripped off. What we're going to sell is all of that but it's for a one-price package.
Just got an email from Square Enix from IO.

It's a survey for Hitman players. If you get that email, please participate. Looking at this, they *seem* to be making an effort here to really gauge what people want to see here.
 
Never finished any hitman game after 2 since they completely shat on the formula. However, I am enjoying absolution since you can go full Rambo in it. Similar to Splinter Cell Conviction.

This game trailer was fucking fantastic.
 
Q-BZ said:
Just got an email from Square Enix from IO.

It's a survey for Hitman players. If you get that email, please participate. Looking at this, they *seem* to be making an effort here to really gauge what people want to see here.
This is getting more interesting: Now I have an email from them thanking me for participating and giving me setup and access for the closed, alpha version on the PC of the new game.

I have all intentions of participating.

Obviously I know that will mean NDA big time so this is all I can say from here on out but I wanted to put this out there to again encourage anyone interested that gets that email to participate because it apparently is going to lead to something even more fruitful than just survey participation.

The more the merrier!
 
Non NDA defying remarks to follow up the previous posts.

I lost most of my day yesterday and I wasn't planning on it. I've had more fun with this then I did with a fairly decent chunk of Absolution.

If things continue in the direction that I think I see being established in this then I think most people including myself will be pretty happy when the final game comes out.

By and large I see a lot of unity and agreement on feedback points from alpha testers including myself. IO is getting some very clear and distinct messages and they are definitely showing serious interest in as much as feedback as they can get.

All told: I'm pretty damned stoked.

If you get that email survey from them...take it.
 
Got a bunch of hours out of Absolution, paid $7.50 for it.
Will pay $7.50 for this one as well when the time comes.
 
cageymaru said:
Hitman Closed Alpha Build Is A CPU Hog  Intel i5 4690K Barely Holds 30FPS, GTX970 Cannot Hit 60FPS
http://www.dsogaming.com/news/hitma...lds-30fps-gtx970-cannot-hit-60fps/#more-79327

Now of course this is Alpha, but look at the amount of NPCs they have in the scenes. Also the trigger warnings are hilarious. HOSTILE! TRESPASSING! Bet the testers are chuckling at those. :)
All typical Alpha stuff. I am not concerned about any of that.

The latest issue of PC Gamer blew the lid on all of this anyways so I'm not sure how rigid any Alpha NDA is at this point considering that.

This is definitely doing a better job finding the sweet spot between the good things from Absolution and everything that was good from the previous games and especially Blood Money. That was my takeaway from the Alpha. I'm stoked for this.
 
polonyc2 said:
Hitman delayed until March 2016

"The playable area and density of our locations goes beyond anything we've built before," the developer stated. "We're striving to create a series of living, breathing worlds in those locations and we get pretty obsessed about every detail that you'll experience."...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2015-09-22-hitman-delayed-until-march-2016
I hope they're doing this to make the game better and not dumb it down for console resources.
 
NickJames said:
I hope they're doing this to make the game better and not dumb it down for console resources.
Agreed. Given what I've seen from them so far on this one and what I saw in the alpha and the feedback I am leaning towards giving the benefit of the doubt this time.
 
The new Hitman launches on March 11th 2016 with three locations: Paris, Sapienza and Marrakesh, developer IO has revealed...Also included at launch are six campaign missions...Contracts mode features around 800 targets at launch...After March, IO plans to release one new sandbox location per month in April, May and June....Here's the plan: April adds Thailand, May adds the United States of America, and June adds Japan

IO plans to release the new Hitman in a different way. $59.99 gets you everything at launch, all the content IO plans to release afterwards, access to all live events, and a spot in the beta, which is on PC and PlayStation 4 only...there's also an Intro Pack, which grants access to the March content only for a lower cost. This will also be out on 11th March and costs $34.99...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2...-get-if-you-pay-full-price-for-the-new-hitman
 
