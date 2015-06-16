Q-BZ said:



The suspension of disbelief probably kicks in where the FBI or whoever is there would be like: "Just another grunt" but that's a fair point.



Yes the higher difficulty levels did not work well but Absolution is certainly not the first game where the more challenging modes are rather tacked on and break the game play. For instance Skyrim (which mod on the PC so isn't an issue per say in practice) where the difficulty just adjusts damage modifiers. Of course since spell damage scaling is rather limiting this means that fights at higher levels (since the HP scales) combined with the damage modifiers means you'd die of old age before actually killing anything.However I don't think its fair to necessarily judge game play elements with that handicap, that would be an issue with the difficulty level implementation.Also Absolution was not the first Hitman game to be less forgiving with disguises. Hitman 2 already introduced the dynamic, albeit less extremely, which worked to great effect. For example in the Malaysian towers mission if you used the guard disguise (short sleeved dress shirt with shorts, no covering much. Also the towering white guy over short south-asian issue) guards would be extremely suspicious. But if you used the fireman's disguise (full body covering including face concealment) combined with the fire alarm you could run around randomly without arousing an suspicion. Something like that made much more sense.I'm not saying the new system is perfect but the alternative of just switching clothes and having free reign is way too simplistic. In the early days when the concepts were fresh that is fine, innovation over polish, but mechanics do need to evolve even if people hate change.The largest issue with Absolution was the tiny level segmentation design (and as a side note and rant, the same issue that plagued Deus Ex Invisible War) which is the contributing factor to several of the other problems and ended up making everything seem much worse.Also to address another issue with instinct and one of the complaints being realism. Surely accessing a laptop constantly out in the open (where is it carried? I guess it can be modernized into a smart phone) which displays real time satellite tracking of individuals with pinpoint accuracy (including IFF recognition) even through several floors of concrete is so much more plausible.