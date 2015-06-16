Blade-Runner
I loved Absolution.
The problem with Absolution was that disguises were completely useless in many cases since they could identify you across the entire map within seconds anyways. I just watched a Let's Play on the hardest difficulty just to see the game. It was enjoyable, wouldn't want to play it though.
It was pretty much known playing past "normal" difficulty was no good. The game was essentially broken at higher difficulties past that. If you ever see it for super cheap and play at normal it's decent.
same here!
There is a new trailer with ingame footage so you can get an idea of what graphics to expect. The 47 model looks to be different and more similar to the actor of the new movie.I just can't get hyped after the abysmal Absolution. Also why does he look so young?
Broken AI - checkI didn't think Absolution "sucked" but it definitely had some quirks to it that I could have done without.
you can get more information from the interview here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOOddePLOqQBased on the trailer I can conclude two things: 1.) Not sure of anything, since it wasn't gameplay related 2.) Still not sure.
You forgot: No Jesper Kyd BIG FUCKING CHECKBroken AI - check
Claustrophobic levels - check
Horrible checkpoint save system - check
Terrible disguise system - check
No map - check
Horrible instinct mode - check
In my mind Absolution absolutely sucked balls compared to Hitman 1, 2 and Blood Money. It got so damn tedious that half way through the campaign I said fuck it and went full on rambo for the remaining levels just to get it over with.
LOL, ok that's a fair point but I felt like at higher difficulties if you sneezed the wrong way you would get made. I sure did plenty of times.I still have to disgree with the disguise system. In Blood Money for example you could kill and disguise yourself as an FBI agent where there was a team of <12 FBI agents guarding a VIP target at a house. Now you'd think they'd notice, "oh hey whos that new guy? Maybe we should check him out" Or worse yet how a huge tall white guy disguises and passes himself off as a short chinese guy by switching clothes... (Hong Kong starting levels in Hitman 1).
Good.you can get more information from the interview here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOOddePLOqQ
- Maps look like they won't be segmented like Absolution. Claims 6 times the size of Blood Moneys maps
- Maps are not actually once per mission. There more areas where missions (targets are located). Gives an example of say dropping a gun so security finds it and brings into a restricted area where you can then find it (a mechanic used before in Hitman games).
I am potentially holding my breath on this.- Online connectivity will be part of hte game. Supposedly they will continuing add content and do events through 2016. The game will actually be digital only because of this as well.
I am definitely holding my breath on this. This absolutely needs serious refinement and tooling in the next six months. If it's a straight shot from Absolution it's going to be a problem.- Disguises will contain Absolutions mechanics. Security guards will for instance recognize you aren't one of them but they won't recognize other employees.
Oh please. You weren't on the Absolution hate train.
Yes the higher difficulty levels did not work well but Absolution is certainly not the first game where the more challenging modes are rather tacked on and break the game play. For instance Skyrim (which mod on the PC so isn't an issue per say in practice) where the difficulty just adjusts damage modifiers. Of course since spell damage scaling is rather limiting this means that fights at higher levels (since the HP scales) combined with the damage modifiers means you'd die of old age before actually killing anything.LOL, ok that's a fair point but I felt like at higher difficulties if you sneezed the wrong way you would get made. I sure did plenty of times.
The suspension of disbelief probably kicks in where the FBI or whoever is there would be like: "Just another grunt" but that's a fair point.
Unfortunately Absolution went in the wrong direction to try and address the shortcoming you are referring to.
you can pre-order this on Steam nowIts going to be a pc release to?
AMAZING TRAILER
Never go full rambo..It got so damn tedious that half way through the campaign I said fuck it and went full on rambo for the remaining levels just to get it over with.
Unfortunately so do I and that peak was on Blood Money. I DARE them to prove me wrong with this net game. Oh, how I want to be wrong.On a more serious note. The Hitman series has a particular style of gameplay and I get the feeling the franchise has already peaked.
Agreed.They'd definitely need to step up their game and get innovative with the gameplay mechanics to bring something fresh to the table.
Hannes Seifert said:Everything we ship on December 8 will be completely finished, it will be a very polished experience. It's also going to be a very big game. There are other products that sell a game for $60 and then try to sell you a Season Pass for another $40 on top, so you spend $100 or $120 for all the stuff that happens later on. We said no, we don't want to do that.
We think it's wrong to approach players like that because players want to be part of that experience but they don't necessarily want to be ripped off. What we're going to sell is all of that but it's for a one-price package.
This is getting more interesting: Now I have an email from them thanking me for participating and giving me setup and access for the closed, alpha version on the PC of the new game.Just got an email from Square Enix from IO.
It's a survey for Hitman players. If you get that email, please participate. Looking at this, they *seem* to be making an effort here to really gauge what people want to see here.
All typical Alpha stuff. I am not concerned about any of that.Hitman Closed Alpha Build Is A CPU Hog Intel i5 4690K Barely Holds 30FPS, GTX970 Cannot Hit 60FPS
Now of course this is Alpha, but look at the amount of NPCs they have in the scenes. Also the trigger warnings are hilarious. HOSTILE! TRESPASSING! Bet the testers are chuckling at those.
Nobody noticed the error when upstairs after getting search and guns appear?
I hope they're doing this to make the game better and not dumb it down for console resources.Hitman delayed until March 2016
"The playable area and density of our locations goes beyond anything we've built before," the developer stated. "We're striving to create a series of living, breathing worlds in those locations and we get pretty obsessed about every detail that you'll experience."...
Agreed. Given what I've seen from them so far on this one and what I saw in the alpha and the feedback I am leaning towards giving the benefit of the doubt this time.I hope they're doing this to make the game better and not dumb it down for console resources.