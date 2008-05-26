Hit a WCG (World Community Grid) milestone? Post it here:

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Distributed Computing' started by aldamon, May 26, 2008.
100K
1 million.
<crickets chirp>
/beers and tamales for you sir!
Keep up the good work dude....
Fold......er.....I mean Grid? On!!!!
I see two [H] teams, 4 people in each.
What's up with WCG?
Try here instead.
Hehe, sorry, my bad, I thought there were only two [H] teams.
I now see that there are three.
Wassup wit dat?
There's no official team per the Web site so I think people started multiple teams independently. One seemed to have the most members and activity so that's the one I joined.
50K
I'm going to switch my Semprons back to WCG when the Amber units run out.
2 million.
People are saying the amber units are getting scarce. Did you get those machines switched over AgrFan?
Can't someone make an official decision on what our team will be over at WCG...??? Lets pick one and align and start kicking ass! I maybe pointing one at wCG over the weekend to see how it plays with F@H's GPU clients and I wanna know what team (note SINGULAR) that we are to setup!
There's really no drama here.
HardOCP
Current Members: 116
Points Generated (Rank) 53,328,652 (#117)
[H]ard|OCP
Current Members: 4
Points Generated (Rank) 3,173,469 (#1,408)
[H]ardOCP
Current Members: 4
Points Generated (Rank) 12,284 (#15,341)
I'm a member of the first listed [H] team, with a point total of 1,935,700. I agree it would be nice to have a unified team! I have an older P4 system that my sister has at her place that I will be switching over from F@H since it's pointless to Fold on a cpu anymore. My plan is to add a F@H GPU client in this Quad box if I can ever afford a card.
We have a unified team with 53 million points. We could get closer to the top 100 if you switched over to HardOCP. I hope you will consider this.
Umm, unless I'm missing something, I am already a member lol! I joined under the largest of the HardOCP teams that were listed when I said goodbye to Anandtech. I'd already earned almost 500K for them but oh well...I've been a member here (different account since I forgot all my info) and Anandtech since at least '99..The forums sure have changed with the masses getting internet. I tried to do a good deed and help a guy out there and got my rep ruined for no reason. That is why I said goodbye and decided to spend more time here.
I switched it over to WCG for a few days. I switched it back to FAH last night so it can finish the 5113 WU I got earlier this week that was going to take 3.5 days to complete.
Oh, you said you joined the first "[H]" team. I took that literally since HardOCP has no brackets. Sorry for the misunderstanding.
No Problem, I was just making sure I wasn't missing something!
OK, I admit I may be as thick as a lead radiation shield, but I still don't understand which team everybody is on and like Sunin said, "Lets pick one and align and start kicking ass". Please make it easier, and if it is already easy, please make it even easier for us "instruction challenged" , non technical and just plain "middle" intelligent" persons.
It's just getting too time consuming after this last SMP client core fiasco (expiration ending, expiration extension, new core, new improved beta core, yada, yada, ) and the deal with the 2665 WU's (which affected me) that I don't really have the time or ambition to "baby sit" my boxen all the time and I have a few other CPU's I'd like to try on this WCG deal and I'd like to do it for IMO the best forum on the "Net" ([H]ardOCF).
You can "take it to the bank" I'm a' gonna put "my babies" (boxen) to doing something to help the medical profession find cures for some f*cked up diseases that have plagued mankind for centuries and that's a "stone cold"f*cking guarentee.
OBTW: I realise the LinSMP and WinSMP programs are just beta, but enough is enough. I've got to give Stanford credit they did one hell of a good job on the GPU2 client (stability and point wise for nVIDIA cards) and until recently I haven't had that many problems with the LinSMP client (Just growing pain problems)
EDIT: I've got a question about this WCG program. I was screwin' around and came up with this page "http://www.gpugrid.net/" and it says something about DC'in' on a GPU "CUDA" capable video card in Linux While I've been waiting patiently for a GPU2 client that would "crunch" under Linux, it seems there's already one available for the WCG program (I have a PNY 8800gt comin' by "slow boat to China" and, if the program is legit, I won't have to play "musical operating systems" and reinstall Windose (I have three (3) bought and paid for copies of WinXP w/SP2) . Does anyone know if this is good code . If it is then I won't have to switch my quad from Ubuntu 64 v8.04 to Windose, my other quad is runin' WinXP w/SP3 .
I already read some posts on converting from Windows GPU2 to Linux using "Wine", but it was just too much hassle AFAIC (or whatever)
Someone please reply. I'm a' gonna' put this question to other forums, but I value answers from our forum more
FOLD ON!
Time to get your sh!t together on this.
The decision has obviously been made, 4 members isn't a decent carpool let alone a DC team. Let's dump the BS and get it together.
With the F@H SMP client almost completely worthless for the moment we can generate a lot of quick points for the WCG team if someone would write an easy "how to".
Stop screwing around and get some info posted. I've got 4 quads doing nothing but feeding 8800GTs for a GPU client.
sheesh...do I have to do everything?
My SMPs are running fine.
They sure are....I wish I was getting some of that A2 core goodness too..... The VMs are the answer, but I have a lot of VM inertia at the moment.
100% fail on mine.
This is a WCG thread. Lets keep it that way.
WCG need a leader, then we can talk business.
Thanks Mr relic, I couldn't have said it better myself and certainly not with your "pazazz"
Yeah, I've only got one quad "chompin' " away with a GPU2 and 8800gs, my other quad is "chompin' " away with a "native" Ubuntu 64 v8.04 LinSMP WU 2605. (I don't want to even think about a !@#$%^ 2665 WU )
KEEP ON DC'in'
Naw, this is [H] not daycare, I follow my own lead. Someone step up to the plate and get a WCG guide done. I run f@h on my GPUs but I'll put these idle CPUs on WCG. However, I don't have the time to research it. Anyone up for a WCG guide?
I would welcome a guide and if one is done, I'll add in the guides sticky.
As for the leader, I'm talking about the WCG leader for managing the team infos, including a rename. I agree with you we don't really need a leader
I completely agree we need an active team captain but don't see the need to start a war over it. hitobahadur started the team and is the current team captain. That's good enough for me.
As for a guide, I just started doing WCG a few days ago but have successfully got WCG playing well on 2 quads with the GPU client so I'll throw together a quick guide for starters for F@H GPU/WCG setup to get those with idle quad cores running (geared mainly toward quads but should work on a dual core) and continue on with a basic guide and merge it together into something a bit more formal.
If anyone else wants to contribute or do this, feel free as there are a couple here running WCG much longer than me. PM me or whatever. Suggestions are always welcome!
@ Xil, I'm going to try and get this up and posted fairly quickly and will PM you to get it stickied when I do so we don't lose it in the crowd.
Here's a starter guide for Windows:
1. Click here to register for the WCG project. Enter your ID, password, Email address, etc. Click Continue.
2. Under Available Projects, select the projects you would like to crunch or select Participate in All Projects to crunch all of the WCG Projects. Click Continue.
3. The download screen displays but I recommend downloading the generic BOINC client instead of the default WCG client because it is updated more frequently. In another window or tab, click here to download BOINC.
4. Back on the WCG registration page, since you've downloaded BOINC from another source, scroll down to the bottom of the Download page, and click clicking here to explore the rest of World Community Grid.
5. Under Join a Team, click To search for a team to join, click here.
6. Under Contains, enter HardOCP. Click Search.
7. Scroll down and click HardOCP. Under Team Control Panel, Click join this team.
8. Install the BOINC client. Instead of installing the default settings, install with the Advanced options and deselect Use BOINC Screensaver. We're [H]ard. We're not interested in running BOINC in a screensaver. After installing, restart your system.
9. After Windows finishes booting, the Attach to Project window displays. Click Next.
10. The Choose a Project window displays. Select World Community Grid. click Next.
11. Enter your WCG Username and Password. Click Next.
12. Click Finish. BOINC runs. BOINC starts and BOINC Manager are loaded into the task bar automaticallly on startup.
13. In BOINC Manager, click Advanced > Preferences. Choose your options. Click OK.
Please try this out and let me know if you have any questions.
There ya go relic... Nice job aldamon!
Anyone has any issues getting this running alongside the GPU client, see this post on how I set mine up.
Luck!
I just broke 2 Million! I also retired the last single core F@H boxen I had last night, and switched it over to WCG. I have pretty much given up on F@H until I can afford to buy a decent GPU. I'm still bitter that I purchased a 1950Pro just to run the first GPU client, but hey, we all know how that went over
Hey thanks nomad8u
You've always shown to have the "true spirits of the [H]orde". You're always ready to help your fellow DCers (like the notfred deal in F@H)
I followed your "easy breezy" WCG instructions above and now I'm "smokin'" along with WCG on my quads CPU's and WinXP 32bit GPU2in' on my GPU's. (my quads get about 10 grand or better ppd and that's cool with me)
I only gots one question, which is the correct [H]orde team ( I got confused with the posts saying 3 or 4 different teams) and how to I go about making it my home team (home team, right?) During the installation I did the search thing (we are computer doober dobbers, right ), but I didn't find the [H]orde so in my impatients to get "crunchin' " I just picked the USA or whatever team. (I figured, what tha' hell, it's all goin' to help humanity anyhoo)
CRUNCHIN' TO THE MAX
Glad to hear you got it working jw! The team you want is HardOCP and the Boinc Team ID is 1411. You should be able to search and find it from within "My Grid" while you're logged in @ WCG. Clik on "My Team" and then "Search for a Team".
Here is a direct link to the team page if you're logged in at WCG.
Luck!
Please read steps 5 - 7 above.
Good point aldermon (pun not intended) D'oh, it would help if I read the posts more carefully. Between persons such as yourself, nomad8u and so many others on this great forum there is hardly any reason (probably no reason at all, but I'm into the nothing is impossible frame of mind ) to not know the answer to any question concerning any form of "distributed computing" with the emphasis on F@H or WCG ATM.
Edit: Just a question. I'm doin' the WCG thing on 2x Q6600 CPU's along with the F@H GPU2 program, 1x with a EVGA 8800gs and the other with a PNY 8800gt, both under WinXP 32bit and GPU2. What I was wondering, should I, can I or would it be beneficial to lock the WCG program .exe's (by task manager) to one or two cores and maybe run another instance of WCG like you can with a quad with the WinSMP client or the VMWare program in Windose , at present my GPU2's are, by default, locked to core #3, "Low" (but I up it to "BelowNormal" when folding WInSMP CPU) and my WCG (wcg_faah_autodo...) jobber dobbers (files) are locked to cores 0-2, Low city. Maybe lock one WCG program executable per 3x cores
As you can readily tell I ain't too swift on the WCG method of "crunchin' " or really any other method of "crunchin' ". I'm just a little more familiar with the F@H program. ANY help would be highly appreciated.
DC ONWARD FOR A CURE
Hey jw! I saw you name listed in the team stats. Glad to see you got it worked out. You should start seeing points there in your "Grid" on WCG in a day or so.
I set affinities on mine for cores 0-2 but thinking about it, it's probably not necessary. You know how many ppd your GPU is pushing so try it without setting any affinities and see if it affects the GPU client. I'm guessing it won't as Boinc seems to be pretty good that way. If you do set affinities, the only file you need to set is the "Boinc.exe" that you see running in Task Manager. That's the service that runs and controls the individual WU.
Try just setting the number of cores to crunch on first. Open up the Boinc Manager (that sits in the system tray) and go to the "Advanced/Preferences" menu. Set the % of processors to use for how many cores you want to crunch on.
25% for 1 core etc. Mine above is set for 3 cores. Try it without setting affinities first and let us know if it affects the GPU client. If it does, set affinities for "Boinc.exe" to the cores you want to run on.
Hey nomad8u, I did everthing you suggested and so far you seem to be "right on the money" about it not affecting my GPU2 points. (it's only been about an hour)
Is it natural when you use the "performance" tab on the "task manager" (in WinXP) for your WCG cores to be rocking back and forth between like 100% (I don't have a 75% so I set it to 70% CPU usage) to like 40% ?
Edit: D'oh, please forget I even asked this dippy question You know, like WTF, they allow you to throttle the CPU usage %'s and you don't expect to see that reflected in the tash manager Whoa, I must be havin' flashbacks (too many sunflower seeds) or I gotta' refrain from the instant coffee. How old before you get senile, maybe I'm gettin' senile
CRUNCH ON!
Dang! those 4 quads are making a helluva an impact already...
/sarcasm off
Aldamon did up a nice little guide 4 days ago but yet no relic?
Don't stir and run.. step up an gun.
Nice work flecom, nomad8u and jws2346 ... I just noticed you guys are moving up the WCG standings pretty quickly.
What are you guys running to get those credits/points?
It looks like some quads got switched over from FAH
i hit 500k points some time last night
ive got a few things moved over...
i have a lot of diskless stuff so that will still be running the FAH SMP stuff for a bit longer
Ive got 2 quads each running 3 cores for WCG and GPU folding on the fourth. A P4 and an E4300 dualie that I'm experimenting with throttling two WCG clients (via Threadmaster + Threadmaster GUI) and a GPU client that I'm ghost folding with.
Trying hard not to get too much dust in the intakes from chasing FLECOM up the ladder... although the taillights are getting a bit dim in the distance.
It's nice to see the team be able to jump a few spots in the standings. I hit 500k WCG / 76K Boinc today. My understanding from some reading at the WCG forums is that sometime in the near future, WCG is going to "get in line" with the rest of the grid and switch over to using BOINC scoring/points.